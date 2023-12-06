Fourth GOP Presidential Debate Zooms In on China, Crypto, and Inflation

From left: Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, Florida governor Ron DeSantis, and serial entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at the fourth Republican presidential primary debate, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on December 6, 2023.. Photo: Getty Images

The last Republican presidential debate of the year featured the smallest slate of candidates yet, but tensions between GOP hopefuls ratcheted higher with the Iowa caucuses just six weeks away.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, and serial entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy duked it out on stage in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Once again, former president Donald Trump skipped out on Wednesday’s debate, which was moderated by NewsNation.

Christie continued his lonely pursuit of calling out Trump’s record. The former governor didn’t mince words, calling Trump unfit for the presidency. Christie further criticized his fellow contenders for their reluctance to call out Trump, asking “If you’re afraid to offend Donald Trump, then what are you going to do when you sit across from President Xi, you sit across from the ayatollah and you sit across from Putin?” DeSantis and Ramaswamy definitely felt the heat, both attacking Haley’s recent influx of donations and support from the likes of venture capitalist Reid Hoffman and Wall Street executives like JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon.

If you missed the debate, here are three highlights most relevant to entrepreneurs. Tough on China

The candidates quickly touted their positions on how they’d approach U.S.-Chinese relations. Ramaswamy renewed his previous call to curb investment there, promising that U.S. businesses would not be able to expand into China until “they’re playing by the same set of rules.” DeSantis emphasized his own record of preventing Chinese companies from buying up land in Florida.

When discussing the migrant crisis and the influx of fentanyl into the U.S., Haley underscored how China is the real culprit behind the uptick in imports of fentanyl and chemicals used in the drug’s manufacture. “That’s why we need to end all normal trade relations with China until they stop murdering Americans with fentanyl,” Haley said. “I promise you, they need our economy.” Such a move, however, could throttle certain domestic economic sectors–the U.S. imported nearly $540 billion worth of goods from China in 2022, according to the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security. And for what it’s worth: When Biden met with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in November, the Chinese president pledged to work on suppressing the synthetic drug’s production.

Stubborn inflation Even though inflation has tapered down in the past year, some areas of the economy (food prices, looking at you) remain high. As in past debates, the candidates promised that they’d lower government spending and pay down the nation’s debt.

DeSantis, in an interesting turn, addressed the student loans that burden many within the country–on the same day that the Biden administration announced plans to forgive an additional $4.8 billion of student loans. By no means did the Florida governor promise to take similar measures, but did call on universities to back student loans, since schools “need to have an incentive to produce gainful employment for people.” The Florida governor also called for more funding for vocational training, which has declined in recent years. Crypto concerns

The crypto industry has reached a crossroads with the recent convictions of executives at the crypto exchanges FTX and Binance, prompting Ramaswamy’s call for regulators to “catch up with the current moment.” The tech entrepreneur said the November fraud conviction of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried directly illustrates how “the current framework isn’t working.” Ramaswamy also took issue with the Securities and Exchange Commission after the agency’s chief Gary Gensler declined to state whether the digital currency ether is considered a regulated security.