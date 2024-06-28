From Golf to the Economy: Everything Entrepreneurs Missed at the Biden-Trump Debate

It wasn’t just a debate, but a full-on confrontation as President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump squared off in person for the first time in almost four years.

The first debate between President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump quickly devolved into a confrontation between the candidates as the two men sparred over the economy, the state of American democracy, and one of the most popular sports in business: golf.

Thursday night’s debate in Atlanta marked the first time since Biden and Trump came face-to-face since they last squared off during the 2020 presidential election. The debate, moderated by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, spotlit clear differences in practically all of the candidates’ positions and policies, along with a barrage of personal attacks between the two men. At one point, both men quarreled over their golf skills–but the hostilities didn’t stop there.

When Biden brought up Trump’s status as a convicted felon, Trump shot back by reminding Biden of his son’s recent conviction while also claiming, without evidence, that Biden is a criminal. Biden retorted by pointing to all of the lawsuits the former president has faced, adding that Trump has the “the morals of an alleycat.” At times, Biden’s performance wobbled as the president debated with a noticeably hoarse voice. A campaign source confirmed that the president had a cold, according to the Wall Street Journal. Though Trump did well at maintaining his composure, he touted numerous lies during the debate–a tactic that he’s used throughout his campaign.

Missed the debate? Inc.’s got you covered with a recap of what matters most to entrepreneurs. Economy and trade

The economy kicked off Thursday night’s debate, one of the leading issues for voters still upset by high grocery prices that persist even as inflation tapers down. Biden, answering the first question of the night, reminded voters of the economy that Trump left him–one plagued by high unemployment–and how Biden’s administration has worked to cobble things back together.

Trump praised his own performance in the White House, maintaining that he did a great job with the economy and how he handled the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic. He further argued that his proposal to hike tariffs by 10 percent on all imports would require “countries that have been ripping us off for years” to foot the bill. “It’s going to just force them to pay us a lot of money, reduce our deficit, tremendously, and give us a lot of power for other things,” Trump claimed, though tariffs imposed during his administration have mostly been absorbed by U.S. consumers.

Small business shoutout Small business received a brief mention during the night when Biden was asked about how he’d respond to concerns of Black voters, such as higher incarceration rates among the Black population compared with other racial demographics.

The president pointed to what the White House often calls the small-business boom in response, underlining the progress his administration has made for Black entrepreneurs.

“There have been more small Black businesses that have been started than any time in history,” Biden said, adding that Black unemployment is at its lowest level in recent years. Indeed, since President Biden took office, more than 18 million new small-business applications have been filed-a record number under any presidency. American democracy

Trump deflected most of the questions about the January 6 insurrection, which saw scores of his supporters storm the Capitol weeks before his presidency ended. The state of U.S. democracy and what it bodes for the economy has long been a concern for founders. The former president also faced questions on suggestions he’s made about prosecuting his political opponents. Again, Trump largely deflected, saying that his retribution “is going to be making the country successful again.”

After being asked three times whether or not he’d accept the results of the election–regardless of whether he wins or not–Trump said: “If it’s a fair and legal and good election, certainly.”

A day before the debate, a coalition of business leaders urged both presidential candidates to pledge their support for a peaceful transfer of power, along with the outcome of the race. Trump contested his loss in 2020, and unsuccessfully attempted to overturn the outcome in the courts. Child care

While the candidates spent minimal time addressing child care, the fact the issue came up during the debate is notable. The moderators may have taken note of a recent request from Reshma Saujani, the founder of Girls Who Code, who urged the network in a LinkedIn post to discuss child care during Thursday’s debate. Research shows that limited access to affordable child care hinders small-business growth. The cost of child care is a struggle for many families to afford, with average costs clocking in at more than $11,000 a year for each child, CNN’s Tapper pointed out.

Biden called to increase the child care tax credit, a reimbursable tax credit of up to $6,000 that helps cover child care costs, and hit Trump for doing “virtually nothing to child care.”

“When you provide child care protections, you increase economic growth because more people can be in the job market,” Biden said. “So there’s more to be done, considerably more to be done, but we’ve done a great deal so far, and I’m not letting up, and they know it.” Golf games

The candidates’ mutual personal disregard was on display throughout the debate, and a brief exchange over their prowess on the links was especially acrimonious. Trump’s claim that he’d won two club championships came up as the two candidates sparred over age and fitness. “To do that, you need to be quite smart and you need to be able to hit the ball a long way,” Trump said as Biden began laughing silently on the split-screen display. “And I do it. He doesn’t do it–he can’t hit a ball 50 yards.”

Biden responded that he’d gotten his handicap down to a six as vice president, prompting Trump to likewise smirk and laugh as the incumbent told him, “By the way, as I told you before, I’d be happy to play golf if you carry your own bag. Think you can do it?”

“That’s the biggest lie–that he’s a six handicap–of all,” Trump said. After a bit more bristling, the exchange ended on about the same level:

“Let’s not act like children,” Trump said to Biden.