GOP Lawmakers Say the SBA’s Voter Registration Efforts Are Illegal. The Agency Hasn’t Even Started

The Small Business Administration continues to face electioneering claims over its first-of-a-kind agreement to boost voter participation in Michigan.

Is the Small Business Administration’s recent foray into helping with voter registration efforts really so bad?

That question drew heated debate on Tuesday during a hearing examining the SBA’s first-of-a-kind civic engagement memorandum with Michigan. The agreement aims to boost voter registration throughout Michigan–a key battleground state for President Joe Biden–with a proposal to offer voter registration booths at SBA events, plus directing the Michigan state department to build out a unique voter registration page, which the SBA would then promote.

The partisan divide was clear: Republican lawmakers said that Washington shouldn’t be getting involved in elections, while Democratic lawmakers argued that it’s a benefit to sign up as many voters as possible. “Congress has long sought to improve voter registration access, and has even involved federal agencies in this crucial national goal through a string of federal laws going back to 1955,” said Lisa Danetz, an adviser at NYU School of Law’s Brennan Center for Justice.

That’s evident in the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA), which mandates states to extend voter registration opportunities to make voter registration more accessible.

Danetz highlighted how the agreement between the SBA and Michigan is “validly nonpartisan,” comparing the effort to the voter registration agencies on military installations and at armed forces recruiting centers. The Bush Veterans Health Administration in 2008 helped patients sign up to vote at residential facilities, as Danetz further pointed out. Still, Republicans argued that the memorandum is unconstitutional, chalking up the agreement to nothing more than electioneering. Stewart Whitson, the senior director of federal affairs at the Foundation for Government Accountability, was another witness who offered testimony and said that the SBA-Michigan agreement violated the Administrative Procedure Act, which bars federal agencies from acting beyond the scope that Congress designated for them.

Other witnesses providing testimony included Elaine Parker, the president of the Job Creators Network Foundation, and, curiously, Indiana secretary of state Diego Morales.

The state of Indiana is not involved in the agreement between the SBA and Michigan, but Morales, a Republican, vehemently opposed the MOU. If he was approached by the agency to sign a similar agreement, he said he would not do so. In his view, it should be the states that manage voter registration, as directed under the NVRA. When Representative Hillary Scholten (D-Mich.) asked if Morales had any firsthand knowledge of the agreement between Michigan and the SBA, he replied, “I don’t, but it’s concerning to me.”

In another instance, lawmakers including Representative Pete Stauber (R-Minn.) claimed that most of the SBA’s events have transpired in the South of Michigan, which are “democratic strongholds.” In other words, the agency is targeting blue-leaning jurisdictions within a battleground state to boost voter turnout and, thereby, Biden’s chances in November.