GOP to SBA: Stop Promoting Voting

Republican Congressional leaders on Thursday slammed the Small Business Administration over its first-of-a-kind agreement to promote civic engagement in Michigan, calling out the the agency for alleged electioneering.

House Small Business chair Roger Williams (R-TX) blasted the agency over the voter registration agreement with the Michigan Department of State, which could allow Michigan businesses to register employees to vote during SBA outreach events. The agreement would also direct Michigan state department to create a voter registration webpage, which the SBA will then advertise on its own channels to help people sign up to vote.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Williams, joined by vice chair Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-MO), Rep. Pete Stauber (R-MN) and Rep Dan Meuser (R-PA), argued that the agreement diverges from the SBA’s mission of serving the country’s small businesses. “The Committee is concerned about the lack of constitutional and statutory authority allowing the SBA to engage in activities beyond its mission, including voting access and registration activities,” lawmakers wrote in their letter to SBA Administrator Isabel Guzman. “It appears that this is an attempt to improperly involve the federal government in America’s electoral processes.”

The agreement, which runs through 2036, marks a first for the SBA in offering voting resources to entrepreneurs. It’s not clear if the SBA reached out to Michigan first to broach the partnership, or the other way around. The SBA did not immediately respond to Inc.’s request for comment.

The quartet of lawmakers was quick to point out that Michigan is one of the key battleground states for President Joe Biden. Michigan, with its 15 electoral votes, has the tenth largest chunk of votes in the nation–making it pivotal in an election that could be a close rematch between Biden and former president Donald Trump. Trump picked up the state in the 2016 presidential race, making him the first Republican to do since George H.W. Bush won it in 1988. Lawmakers may also be attempting to tee up a Hatch Act complaint, a law that generally bars civil servants from campaigning and engaging in partisan politics. That said, the agreement between the SBA and Michigan isn’t a partisan one since voter registration is open to all political parties.

In fact, federal agencies were called upon by President Biden to expand voter registration initiatives in a 2021 executive order. And Michigan has a record of being voter-friendly, often having the highest voting engagement in the country.