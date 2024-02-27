House Small-Business Leader Blasts USTR’s Digital Trade Decision

A change in how the U.S. approaches digital trade is unpopular with Congress. Some claim that it could hurt how small businesses expand overseas.

A recent pivot regarding U.S. digital trade is continuing to draw criticism from Congressional leaders.

Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) slammed U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai’s decision last year to walk back support of free cross-border data flows, a proposal championed under the Trump Administration that allows information–such as business data on transactions and customer databases or personal data on consumers–to move across the globe with fewer restrictions

The USTR’s reasoning is to “provide enough policy space” for future debates on how to approach data and source code, a nod at future regulation for tech companies. Tai also stepped back from prior calls to prevent national data localization requirements–or when a country may require that certain data remains stored within its borders–and source code examinations. The idea here is that some digital trade agreements may make it harder to regulate big tech: do away with the agreement and you have more free rein for regulation. Williams, who chairs the House Committee on Small Business, expressed concern in his letter about how the decision failed to weigh the impact on small business and took aim at how Congress was not consulted. “Small businesses are incredibly important in the digital economy, and they rely on the predictability and scale of digital platforms to grow and thrive,” Williams wrote in his letter to Tai. “Worst of all, this decision was made with essentially no input from government agencies, including the Small Business Administration.”

Monday’s letter was sent out as a key World Trade Organization conference kicked off this week.

The USTR’s decision is meant to pave the way to increase regulations on big tech companies-some of which have spent billions on overseas data servers, which could be more cost-effective and also help expand into new markets. Amazon Web Services announced on Monday its plans to invest more than $5 billion to prop up data centers in Mexico. But some groups like the Peterson Institute for International Economics, a nonpartisan Washington D.C.-based nonprofit, argue that Tai has a “hostility to trade deals” and that she “has often excoriated trade as harmful to U.S. workers.” Others argue that the decision is a boost for China and Russia and censorship policies.

The choice drew ire from Congress and business groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce–these groups argue that the change in position would harm small businesses.

“[E]nding U.S. support for source code protections will make it easier for adversaries to carry out cyber and intellectual property theft against vulnerable businesses,” the Chamber wrote in a November blog post. The Chamber claimed that the decision could dampen efforts for small businesses who are looking to expand opportunities overseas, such as with new customer acquisition

In Monday’s letter to Tai, Williams asked why the SBA was not consulted on the impact of the decision, and further inquired if the USTR carried out any analysis on the potential impact small businesses face. The letter requests answers to these questions by March 11.