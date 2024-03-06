How Biden and Trump Match Up Across 6 Core Business Issues

The odds are near certain that the 2024 presidential election will be a rematch between President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump. So where do they stand on small business?

With less than eight months from Election Day, and the field narrowed down to two main candidates: President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, you might be wondering where they fall on core business issues.

Inc. has you covered. Below you can learn more about Trump and Biden’s stances on different policy issues that are most pertinent to running a business.

Biden’s take: Biden signed a first-of-its-kind executive order late last year to begin the process of regulating artificial intelligence that focuses on making AI safe, secure, and trustworthy. The gist is to initialize guardrails for the novel technology as it evolves, while also allowing the U.S. to maintain a competitive edge over other countries. The president is examining AI’s impact on the American worker amid concerns of widespread workforce displacement and has also laid out guidelines for companies to tag AI-generated content.

Trump’s take: During his presidency, Trump signed an executive order that sought to deepen American AI research investments and created guidelines for how the government can use the technology. He also propped up a national AI research institute and praised the technology’s promise of driving the economy. But more recently, he’s grown more critical of the technology–having been a victim of numerous deepfakes himself, Trump labeled AI as “scary” and insisted during an interview on Fox and Friends that “something has to be done about this.” — Health Care

Biden’s take: Biden supports strengthening the Affordable Health Care Act, which became law when he was vice president. While in the White House, Biden has prioritized lowering prescription drug costs. Because of the Inflation Reduction Act, the cost of insulin is capped, and Medicare can now start negotiating some drug prices directly with pharmaceutical companies. His administration has also proposed new executive rules to crack down on so-called junk health insurance plans and surprise medical billing. Biden has said that he is “not big on abortion” because of his Catholic faith, but supports the standard established under Roe v. Wade. Since that legal precedent was overturned, his administration has issued three executive orders to protect access to contraception, medication abortion, and issued federal guidance to health care providers stating that in emergency situations, federal law preempts state law restricting access to abortion.

Trump’s take: While president, Trump tried unsuccessfully to repeal and replace the Affordable Health Care Act, but he did effectively repeal the individual mandate by removing the penalty through the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. While campaigning, he said that he is “seriously looking at alternatives” to the ACA. In the White House, he signed a bill banning most surprise medical billing and, to lower prices, approved a plan to allow prescription drugs to be imported from Canada. His campaign says that Trump “will always protect Medicare, Social Security, and patients with pre-existing conditions.” Trump’s Supreme Court picks enabled the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and he reportedly supports a ban on abortions after 16 weeks. — Immigration

Biden’s take: Biden has reversed a number of Trump’s immigration policies, including raising the cap on refugees, lifting Covid-era restrictions on legal immigration, and enacting a federal rule to “preserve and fortify” Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA. In 2021, Biden sent an immigration bill to Congress that would increase immigration levels and provide a pathway to legal status and citizenship for the more than 10 million undocumented immigrants estimated to be in the country. In 2022, the Biden administration announced that the maximum stay for certain J-1 visa holders in STEM fields would be expanded from 18 months to 36 months. The administration has also proposed changes to the H-1B visa program, which is reserved for highly skilled foreign nationals and often used by large technology companies, to curtail fraud and better define the criteria for eligibility–changes which some experts predict could increase costs for employers.

Trump’s take: Trump has long taken a hard-line stance on immigration. In 2016, he campaigned on building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and said that Mexico would pay for the construction. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Trump administration built 458 miles of what the agency called a “border wall system.” Mexico did not pay for it. While in office, he also implemented a controversial policy separating thousands of migrant parents who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border from their children. He has not ruled out reinstating that policy if reelected. His administration enacted a rule making asylum seekers wait in Mexico for their hearings. In 2016, Trump campaigned on reforming the H-1B visa program. His administration increased denials of H-1B visas and attempted to dismantle the program by making the visa too expensive for employers. The rule change prompted multiple lawsuits from employers, and federal courts blocked the regulatory change. — Inflation

Biden’s take: In Biden’s view, inflation has been a global issue largely driven by the pandemic, supply chain disruptions, and the war in Ukraine. When Biden assumed office, the country found itself grappling with sky-high inflation in the realm of 7 percent, which then proceeded to climb even higher, hitting 9.1 percent in June 2022. To help the economy cope, the president signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law in August 2022. The stated goal of the legislation was to curb costs by investing in industries like clean energy. But the real inflation killer has been the Federal Reserve’s moves to tamp down on prices by raising its interbank lending rates.

Trump’s take: Pressing the pedal on the country’s gas production is one maneuver Trump would look to for bringing down inflation, as fuel ends up being one of the biggest sources for inflation in gauges like the consumer price index. The former president has promised that inflation would drop under his watch, but between his aggressive tax proposals and his plans of widespread deportation of undocumented immigrants, some economists argue that inflation could climb upward once more. — Taxes

Biden’s take: As part of his budget proposal for the 2024 fiscal year, Biden introduced a number of tax proposals, including raising the child tax credit from its current level of up to $2,000 per child to $3,000 per child. He would also reverse many of the cuts enacted as part of Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, but only for individuals with annual incomes above $400,000. The budget plan also proposes closing the carried interest loophole, increasing the corporate income tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent, and raising the tax rate on companies’ foreign earnings from 10.5 percent to 21 percent.

Trump’s take: As president, Trump called taxes “boring” but signed into law some of the biggest overhauls to the federal tax code in decades. The most popular provisions of his 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act are set to expire in 2025, including most of the tax cuts favored by small businesses. Without outlining any specific policy proposals, Trump’s campaign says that if he is reelected, his second term would focus on cutting taxes for working-class families and small businesses. The former president, who lowered the top corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent as part of the TCJA, has reportedly told his political allies that he is also interested in cutting corporate tax rates again. — Trade

Biden’s take: Biden has looked to cultivate a so-called worker-centered trade policy that keeps workers rights front-and-center. The policy focuses on worker protections, like maintaining wage growth and moving away from forced labor within supply chains. Biden’s trade agenda also is environmentally focused: It looks to boost environmental protections by holding trading partners accountable (decarbonizing the economy in the U.S., Kenya, and Taiwan is one example). The U.S. is also bringing in new partners, as it did last June when Biden signed a trade pact with Taiwan. As for trade relations with China, Biden has preserved some of Trump’s tariffs levied on China, and even considered raising tariffs on some Chinese goods like electric vehicles–though the administration has explored dropping tariffs as a way to tame inflation.