In a Surprise, the SBA Grants 4 New SBLC Licenses

It’s the second year in a row that the agency has expanded its roster of small-business lenders.

The Small Business Administration on Monday again expanded its lending pool by awarding small-business lending company licenses to four new institutions, as the Biden administration expands access to government-backed loans.

That’s the second year in a row the Small Business Lending Company network has been expanded. Until last year, no new lenders had been added in four decades. The move likely can’t be undone by the incoming Trump administration. Once a license is awarded, it can’t be walked back unless a lender is engaged in fraudulent activity, is noncompliant, or is not financially sound. The agency announced that Cooperative Business Services, in Cincinnati, Ohio; At10 Capital, in Boise, Idaho; Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C.; and Stonehenge Capital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, are the recipients of the SBLC licenses. SBLC licenses allow lenders to issue government-backed loans, which aim to boost access to capital by shouldering some of the risk when lending to borrowers deemed more risky, like many small businesses. Skeptics of the SBA’s recent actions argue that the agency should be more cautious as charge-offs begin to tick up within its 7(a) loan program. “As a result of all these changes at the same time, it’s very difficult to pinpoint the primary drivers of early-stage defaults increasing considerably — but this is not a healthy sign for the program,” says Ami Kassar, the co-founder of MultiFunding. The SBA’s charge-off rate for 7(a) loans clocked in at 0.56 percent in 2024, which is higher compared with the last four years.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

That’s still in line with the portfolio’s pre-pandemic performance, but critics such as Kassar think the agency is going too far too fast. “The SBA should be slowing down now to get a handle on the data and make some tough decisions,” Kassar adds. “This decision to add four more licenses now compounds this challenge, and will make it more difficult for the next SBA administration team to make decisions and take appropriate action.” The number of SBLC licenses had been capped at 14 since 1982. But all that changed last year when a new SBA rule lifted a 40-year moratorium that prevented it from inviting any new lenders into the fold for the flagship 7(a) and 504 programs. The agency awarded three new licenses last year. Controversy struck earlier this year when a 2023 SBLC license recipient, the Denver-based small business lending platform Funding Circle, became the subject of Congressional discussion. Lawmakers claimed that Funding Circle planned to sell its SBLC license and that it had an active Chinese investor.