EXCLUSIVE: Kamala Harris Says SBA’s Ban the Box Rule Could Help Millions of Would-Be Entrepreneurs

Inc. caught up with the vice president to discuss a forthcoming rule from the Small Business Administration that clears the way for access to capital for those with criminal records.

Ahead of Super Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris made a stop in North Carolina to talk small business. While she was in Durham, Inc. caught up with her before lunch to discuss something she’s passionate about as a former district attorney: reducing recidivism.

Harris dived into the so-called Ban the Box initiative, an imminent rule change from the Small Business Administration intended to expand access to capital for those with criminal records. She announced the change last month in Las Vegas with SBA administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman after months of public comment on the proposal.

The Ban the Box initiative does away with the section on SBA loan applications that inquires about an applicant’s criminal history. “This work is very much in line with what I’ve always believed, which is that we have to reduce the barriers to their success when they come out,” Harris told Inc. in an exclusive interview. She noted that the formerly incarcerated face higher rates of unemployment. Indeed, about 60 percent of those who have served time in jail experience difficulty getting jobs, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics.

Access to capital has long been a top challenge for all entrepreneurs, and a new funding announcement is what brought Harris to North Carolina last week. (That, and maybe the state’s reputation for having some of the best barbeque in the country–the VP squeezed in an order of brisket and collard greens, for those keeping score.)

Harris visited Durham’s historic Black Wall Street last Friday to unveil $32 million in federal funding aimed at filling longstanding gaps in access to capital for underserved small businesses. The funding, earmarked from the State Small Business Creative Initiative, fetched an additional $60 million in private investment. SSBCI funds aim to catalyze $10 in private investment for each $1 in federal funding. “I have seen how when we increase our capacity for access to capital for small businesses,” Harris said, “the whole economy is strengthened and everyone benefits.”

That’s been a consistent goal of the Biden-Harris administration, which claims to have invested the most funds in small businesses under any U.S. presidency.

Sixteen million new business applications have been submitted since President Biden entered the Oval Office, including a record 5.5 million in 2023. The pending SBA rule will only strengthen the small-business boom.

Working to reduce recidivism is a passionate cause for Harris. During her tenure as California’s attorney general, she launched a recidivism reduction pilot program that did see success: participants within the program saw recidivism rates drop to below 10 percent after two years.

As Harris points out, entrepreneurship helps the cause. About one in three Americans have a criminal record, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures; the new rule could potentially help millions of would-be entrepreneurs. The change would be an especially huge lift for those with minor offenses who have been barred from SBA lending, though it also applies to those with more serious offenses.

The SBA hasn’t announced when it will publish the rule or when it will go into effect.

There will remain one question on the loan application that asks about an applicant’s current status with the criminal justice system: Anyone currently on parole or probation or still in prison would not be eligible for an SBA loan even with the rule changes. “Isn’t it a sign of a civil society to allow people a way back?” Harris asked. “What we’re doing with the SBA is to say, ‘Let’s stop punishing people and give them the opportunity to have access to prove themselves, whatever it is that they want to start.’ But don’t deny them access to capital after they’ve been held accountable and should be allowed a way back.”