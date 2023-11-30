Jamie Dimon to Business Leaders: Support Nikki Haley for President

The JPMorgan chief says the former governor of South Carolina would be a stronger contender against Joe Biden than Donald Trump.

Jamie Dimon speaks onstage during The New York Times Dealbook Summit 2023 on November 29 in New York City.. Photo: Getty Images

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is the latest Wall Street executive to give Nikki Haley’s campaign a boost after calling on business leaders to support the former United Nations ambassador’s presidential bid.

“Even if you’re a very liberal Democrat, I urge you to help Nikki Haley too,” Dimon said during The New York Times DealBook business summit. “Get a choice on the Republican side that might be better than Trump.”

For one, Dimon is reportedly impressed by Haley’s policy prowess, plus her open-minded nature when it comes to problem solving, according to The New York Times. Dimon’s endorsement of Haley, also the former South Carolina governor, comes as other business leaders start to pool support behind her. The Koch network–the political network created by the billionaire Koch brothers–endorsed Haley this week as well, a move that will infuse her campaign with more resources as she seeks to climb the polls.

The gravitating support for Haley arrives in the midst of a Fox News poll, conducted in mid-November, showing that she has better odds of beating Biden compared with Trump.

Since announcing her campaign in February, Haley has gained momentum in the polls that has her and Florida governor Ron DeSantis at odds over the second spot in poll rankings. Still, former president Donald Trump is miles ahead of the competition and continues to have a sizable lead at a comfortable 60 percent in the polls, according to poll analysis from 538. For comparison, DeSantis and Haley are at 12.6 percent and 9.5 percent, respectively. Even though Trump is maintaining his lead, he still found time to criticize Dimon’s endorsement Thursday morning.

“Highly overrated Globalist Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMORGAN, is quietly pushing another non-MAGA person, Nikki Haley, for President,” the former president wrote on Thursday on his social media platform, Truth Social.