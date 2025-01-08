Joni Ernst Tapped to Lead Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship
Ernst, who is one of the top Republicans in the Senate, teased visions for what her leadership of the committee will aim to tackle.
BY MELISSA ANGELL, POLICY CORRESPONDENT @MELISSKAWRITES
Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) speaks during a news conference following the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on September 10, 2024 in Washington, DC. Photo: Getty Images
Republican Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst took the gavel this week in becoming the next chair of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, succeeding Democratic New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.
Ernst was the committee’s ranking member in the last Congress- the most senior person within the party that doesn’t hold a majority. As ranking member, she successfully created a measure that would reduce the complexities of federal contracting jargon for businesses, which made it into the most recent defense bill.
She’s also repeatedly grilled the Small Business Administration on everything from its handling of pandemic-era loan programs to allegedly poor IT practices and the voting agreement the agency inked with the state of Michigan.
Ernst did stop there. She’s criticized the federal workforce’s tendency to work remotely, most recently in a report titled “Out of Office: Bureaucrats on the beach and in bubble baths, but not in office buildings.” The report is filled with colorful imagery, including a picture of the White House overlaid with images of ghosts from the movie, Ghostbusters, to take aim at what she calls Biden’s “Ghost Town.”
In her new role as chair, she doesn’t appear to be holding back. “After four years of price hikes and miles of red tape that has stifled growth, it is finally a new day in Washington,” Ernst said in a statement. “We are going to roll back damaging regulations, increase transparency, and reform the broken SBA to actually serve Main Street.” That said, nearly 5.5 million new businesses were started in 2023. And the agency had a total capital impact clocking in at $56 billion in fiscal 2024, a 22 percent bump compared to the year before.
Ernst is also chairing the Senate’s DOGE Caucus, which will assist the Department of Government Efficiency, headed by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, in reducing what they view as redundancies within the federal workforce. Ernst has previously advocated for eliminating the Environmental Protection Agency, among other federal agencies.
Meanwhile, Sen. Ed Markey, Democrat of Massachusetts, is the new ranking member of the committee. Markey previously crafted legislation to make Paycheck Protection Program loan dispersal more equitable, plus a measure to offer grants to those interested in entrepreneurship within underserved locales. Much of Markey’s political tenure has focused on combatting climate change.
“My goal will be to continue the historic growth in new small businesses under the Biden-Harris Administration and ensure opportunity for current and future generations,” Markey said in a statement.
