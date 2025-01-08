Joni Ernst Tapped to Lead Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship

Republican Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst took the gavel this week in becoming the next chair of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship , succeeding Democratic New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.

Ernst was the committee’s ranking member in the last Congress- the most senior person within the party that doesn’t hold a majority. As ranking member, she successfully created a measure that would reduce the complexities of federal contracting jargon for businesses, which made it into the most recent defense bill.

She’s also repeatedly grilled the Small Business Administration on everything from its handling of pandemic-era loan programs to allegedly poor IT practices and the voting agreement the agency inked with the state of Michigan.

Ernst did stop there. She’s criticized the federal workforce’s tendency to work remotely, most recently in a report titled “Out of Office: Bureaucrats on the beach and in bubble baths, but not in office buildings.” The report is filled with colorful imagery, including a picture of the White House overlaid with images of ghosts from the movie, Ghostbusters, to take aim at what she calls Biden’s “Ghost Town.”