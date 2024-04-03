Just 1.2 Million U.S. Businesses Have Complied With the 2021 Corporate Transparency Act. The Treasury Is Pleased With the Pace of Filings

By now, you may have heard about the beneficial ownership reporting requirement that kicked in at the start of the year. It requires small businesses to submit information about those who have substantial control in their company to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). That’s the bureau within the U.S. Treasury tasked with protecting the integrity of the financial system; the goal of the rule change, passed under the 2021 Corporate Transparency Act, is to help curb money laundering.

If you started your business before January 1 of this year, you have until the start of next year to file. New companies have a much tighter time frame. For owners of brand-new startups founded in 2024, you have just 90 days from the date of your company’s registration to file.

The good news? A Treasury official tells me that the bureau is “pleased with the consistent pace” of filings, which numbered around 1.2 million as of this week. The pace, which sounds anemic considering that there are north of 32 million small businesses in America, is a win for a law that not many companies knew about just a few months ago. “We believe there may be some surges in filing around deadlines, including toward the end of the year,” according to the official. Even better, the filing might actually not be as difficult as some initially thought; the Treasury representative said it typically takes about 15 to 20 minutes to file.

Here to help: Federal support is on the way after a cargo ship careened into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore last week. The Small Business Administration is offering low-cost loans to Mid-Atlantic businesses that may have been affected.