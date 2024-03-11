Kevin O’Leary Wants to Buy TikTok and Make It Part of Mr. Wonderful’s Empire

Everyone loves TikTok — except maybe the U.S. government, which wants to outlaw it. But O’Leary isn’t the only one interested in scooping up the app, which is becoming a small-business favorite.

TikTok’s future in the United States might not be doomed if Shark Tank‘s Kevin O’Leary — or anyone else with very deep pockets — can pull off a last minute deal to buy the company.

When asked during a Fox News interview about how a TikTok ban would affect the small-business community, O’Leary said that the app is “not going to get banned because I’m going to buy it.”

TikTok, which is owned by China’s ByteDance, is staring down a ban as a measure gains traction in Congress to block TikTok from being offered on Google and Apple’s app stores, along with any new updates for the app. The latter would eventually render it unusable. At least 150 million Americans use the app — nearly half of the country — and lawmakers are concerned that China is gathering data on American users and have alluded to potential national security risks. President Joe Biden said last week that he’d sign off on a ban should Congress pass one. But O’Leary says, not so fast. “Somebody is going to buy it,” he said. And there’s certainly interest: Bobby Kotick, formerly the CEO of Activision, would pounce on the opportunity to buy TikTok as well, according to the Wall Street Journal.

If O’Leary, who is Canadian, were to buy the company, he claims he’d bring in an American CEO and board, move the app’s servers to the U.S., and rewrite the app’s code “to shut out the Chinese back doors.” TikTok already stores user data in servers located in the U.S. — primarily Northern Virginia — as well as Singapore and Malaysia, according to a safety post on the company’s webpage.

O’Leary argued that the Chinese should be able to keep some stake in the company — he suggested 20 percent — but said that he’d ultimately defer to a bipartisan Congressional committee on a final figure. TikTok is a wildly popular platform, one that’s waded deeper into e-commerce sales. And many small businesses use the app to boost sales. Seventy-eight percent of small businesses said that using TikTok for advertising has helped increase their earnings, according to a January 2023 survey from Capterra, an Arlington, Virginia-based online marketplace vendor owned by Gartner.