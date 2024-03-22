Lawmakers Push Bill to Block the SBA From Expanding Further Into Direct Loans

In the proposal, Senators John Kennedy and Tim Scott cite the SBA’s track record with fraud within its pandemic-era lending programs.

As President Joe Biden entertains the idea of expanding the Small Business Administration’s direct lending capabilities, a pair of Republican lawmakers are looking to block that effort before it even begins.

Senators John Kennedy (R-La.) and Tim Scott (R-S.C.) unveiled a two-page bill on Wednesday that would prevent the SBA from making direct loans via its flagship 7(a) loan program. Under the program’s current iteration, lenders hand out loans directly to small businesses–but the agency guarantees part of the loans to help alleviate the perceived risk of lending to entrepreneurs.

The lawmakers cited the SBA’s spotty track record regarding fraud in its pandemic-era programs. The agency was most famously in charge of the Paycheck Protection Program and the Covid Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, which together distributed about $1 trillion in emergency aid to America’s small businesses during the early years of the pandemic. “When acting as a direct lender, the SBA has a consistent history of failure and inefficiency when compared to the private sector,” Scott argued in a press release. “The administration’s proposal is just a vehicle for a big government overreach into nearly all aspects of American life and private institutions.”

The chief critique rests with the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, which comprised direct loans and did experience high numbers of fraud. The SBA’s Inspector General estimated that more than $200 billion worth of pandemic-era loans, including both EIDL and PPP, were potentially fraudulent. In other words, about 17 percent of the agency’s EIDL and PPP loans may have gone to fraudsters.

The Senate bill is formally called the Protecting Access to Credit for Small Business Act and was co-sponsored by 11 additional Republican senators. It arrives just weeks after President Joe Biden proposed to create a direct 7(a) lending program for the agency within next year’s budget. This isn’t the first time the SBA has tried to break into direct 7(a) lending. Back in 2021, the White House sought to expand the SBA’s lending prowess with a $4.5 billion infusion that lawmakers ultimately shot down.

Kennedy and Scott’s bill faces steep chances of progression within the current Congress–some lawmakers across the aisle support the SBA’s expansion into direct lending, so long as Congress is consulted.