Markey Calls to Halt SBA Loeffler Hearing After Trump Fires Agency Watchdog

President Donald Trump fired more than a dozen inspectors general over the weekend, including the SBA’s top watchdog who was also a Trump appointee.

The top Democrat on the Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee wants to postpone Kelly Loeffler’s nomination hearing to the U.S. Small Business Administration after President Donald Trump fired the SBA’s watchdog late last week.

Trump fired more than a dozen inspectors general on Friday evening, including the SBA’s inspector general, Hannibal “Mike” Ware. Ware first took the post back in May 2018, when Trump appointed him, and has more than three decades of experience as an inspector general. An inspector general’s role is rooted in independent oversight, meaning that they hold an agency accountable should it stray in its decision-making and help it run at peak performance. IGs don’t just keep federal agencies in check. They also lend helping hands, like making recommendations to improve how agencies like the SBA operate or assisting in fraud prevention. In Ware’s case, he oversaw SBA program portfolios worth well into the billions.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Senator Ed Markey (D-Mass.), who is the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, said he was “angered and disgusted—but not surprised” by Trump’s decision to clean house for those tasked with keeping federal agencies in line. “Given the gravity of this situation, I am calling on Chair [Joni] Ernst to delay the consideration of Kelly Loeffler to be administrator of the Small Business Administration either until Inspector General Ware is reinstated or until a qualified and impartial nominee to replace him is confirmed by the Senate,” Markey said in a statement, released over the weekend. Loeffler’s nomination hearing is scheduled to kick off this Wednesday, the same day as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will face lawmakers on Capitol Hill for his own hearing over his nomination to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

But Ernst (R-Iowa) doesn’t plan to cave to Markey’s demands. “The Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship will be holding a hearing on Wednesday to consider former senator Kelly Loeffler’s nomination to serve as the administrator of the Small Business Administration,” a spokesperson for Ernst told Inc. “Chair Ernst looks forward to hearing her plans to restore the American Dream, unleash innovation, and make the small-business economy great again.” Ware has seemingly challenged the decision, according to a letter first obtained by Politico, which cites that presidents must give Congress at least 30 days’ notice before attempting to remove an IG.