New Entrepreneurship Centers Are Popping Up Across the Country

Welcome to this week's Founder Focus! I'm Melissa Angell, Inc.'s policy correspondent, and each week I'll be dissecting some of the top policy issues small businesses face.

Two years ago, dedicated entrepreneurship centers housed within state governments were unheard of. Now, there’s a group on a mission to promote these centers in as many states as possible. The initiative stems from Right to Start, a nonprofit focused on cultivating American entrepreneurship. Its main message is that everyone should have “the right to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams, a right to start.” Some of these centers have been promoted via state policy, others by local or executive action. In July 2023, Nevada became the first state to sign off on the Right to Start Act, which created an entrepreneurship department in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. While many states and large cities have economic development agencies, they often have wide-ranging mandates, whereas a center of entrepreneurship can provide focused support for startups and young companies.

And any business owner knows that it’s far from easy, given that most startups fail within the first 10 years. So the purpose of these centers is to have dedicated liaisons who take a hard look at the state’s capabilities in the care and feeding of an entrepreneurial ecosystem. “New and young businesses, for the most part, haven’t really had a voice within state government or local government,” says Jason Grill, the chief government affairs officer at Right to Start. “I think one thing that is really important for people to understand is just having at least one person [focused] on the issues that affect new companies under five years old is so important, because smaller businesses are forgotten in the system.” So far, six states have either started an office of entrepreneurship or earmarked an entrepreneurship director. They include Colorado, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. Indiana is poised to create one as well, once the incoming governor, Mike Braun, assumes office.

Since many centers are essentially startups themselves, their main focus is gathering and sifting through as much data as possible to understand how the state’s entrepreneurship index is performing. This can include examining statewide education, investment, the regulatory framework, and so on. Nevada’s center, for example, started looking at 200 indicators, everything from the number of STEM graduates within the potential workforce to the churn rate—the number of businesses that are either entering or exiting the state. In doing so, these centers will figure out what’s working for new businesses. And as they gather more intelligence, they’ll also begin homing in on how to alleviate common challenges founders face. Many of these challenges are already well-known: the paperwork and regulatory costs associated with starting a business, or the limited access small businesses have when competing for state and federal contracts.