Nutrition-Focused Founders, Unlike Most Doctors, Are On Board With RFK Jr.

America is struggling with chronic diseases and a food system larded with chemicals and additives. But is Trump’s anti-vax nominee the best guy to fix it?

As thousands of doctors urge Congress to reject Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination to oversee the Department of Health and Human Services, business owners within the nutrition segment see an opportunity within Kennedy’s mantra of “Make America healthy again.”

From removing toxins circulating throughout the food supply chain to tackling chronic disease, RFK Jr.’s to-do list as HHS secretary would be an ambitious overhaul not seen by the U.S. health system since 2010, when then-President Barack Obama passed his landmark Affordable Care Act. But Kennedy’s food safety and nutrition focus contrasts dramatically with his anti-vaccine rhetoric, which the medical community sees as dangerous, given that vaccines have prevented millions of deaths. Also, his embrace of consuming raw milk, supplies of which are now being infected by the avian flu virus H5N1. There’s no debate that Americans suffer because of their diet, which can lead to obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. “I think it’s sort of a very unique moment we’re living in, and is one of the most polarized moments in our country,” says Ricky Silver, CEO of Daily Harvest, a meal delivery service. “But, finally, it does seem like one problem has surfaced that we can all agree upon: We do have a chronic disease epidemic in this country that’s largely gone unaddressed, and the role of our food and health care systems in creating that reality needs to be met with a level of urgency.”

Indeed, the harsh truth is that America’s health report card is one filled with failing grades. A fifth of the population is obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while heart disease remains the leading cause of death for Americans. There’s no single reason behind America’s obesity problem: You might boil it down to overeating coupled with low physical activity levels, but that ignores the constellation of other factors, such as diminished access to healthy foods, the normalization of supersize portions (ask anyone in Europe if they’ve had a Big Gulp), and how inexpensive unhealthy foods are compared with healthier options. The U.S. also has more relaxed policies in allowing certain coloring and additives within the food supply compared with Europe. U.S. food regulations allow the use of potassium bromate, for example, a common additive that appears in pizza doughs and flour tortillas. Potassium bromate is banned in Europe, Canada, Argentina, and India, because it’s believed to be carcinogenic.

“RFK Jr.’s got an eye toward working with the FDA to do a better job of transparency around what’s in foods and supplements,” says Jason Langheier, a doctor who founded Foodsmart, a telenutrition platform focused on expanding access to nutritious food. “That’s nothing but a good thing: We’re pretty light on having food and supplement companies be transparent about their true ingredients.” And that doesn’t even get into what goes into the soil during crop production. Daily Harvest, which delivers premade, healthy meals and snacks, works with farmers who employ conventional methods that use chemical pesticides, as well as with organic farmers who use pesticides with natural origins, like spearmint oil. According to Daily Harvest’s Silver, many farmers want to pursue more organic means, but need government support and funding to ensure their land remains pest-free within organic systems.