Reid Hoffman, Other Business Leaders Call on Candidates to Respect the Election Outcome

A coalition of business leaders wants the presidential candidates to pledge their support for a peaceful transfer of power this election cycle–unlike in 2020, when supporters of losing candidate Donald Trump stormed the Capitol and injured scores of police officers.

Ahead of Thursday’s first 2024 presidential debate between Trump and President Joe Biden, more than 125 business executives are urging the candidates to sign a pledge that they’ll respect the election cycle, including the outcome of the race.

The initiative stems from Leadership Now Project, a Washington D.C.-based business membership organization that works to protect the American democracy. Leadership Now says it shared the pledge with both campaigns before the debate. Business owners themselves have signed the pledge, including LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, who said in a statement that the economy’s health depends on the strength of our democracy. “As we prepare for the general election, it is critical that candidates reinforce confidence in our democratic processes, as election instability threatens business operations and economic stability,” said Hoffman, who is now a VC partner at Greylock.

Other notable signatories include former American Airlines CEO Robert Crandall, former Procter & Gamble CEO John Pepper, Weyco Group CEO Tom Florsheim, the Chertoff Group CEO Chad Sweet, and Jeni’s Ice Creams founder Jeni Britton.

The pledge contains six core concepts. The first asks that the candidates agree to follow federal and state election laws, while the second calls for them to respect voter rights. It also urges the candidates to support the safety of poll workers and election officials, many of whom have faced death threats in the past. Thirty-eight percent of local election workers faced harassment, abuse or threats while on the job, according to a survey from the Brennan Center for Justice, a nonprofit focusing on public policy.

If either of the candidates wish to contest any purported irregularities, the pledge requests that they do so under a legitimate law. In the aftermath of his defeat, former president Trump has made a habit of falsely claiming that the 2020 election was rigged. (Trump lost more than 60 court cases that contested election results.)