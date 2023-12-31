Remembering Charlie Munger, Jimmy Buffett, and Other Entrepreneurs Who Left Us in 2023

The world needs entrepreneurs: with each new invention, product and company, their contributions fuel growth to improve our lives. Without them, progress would stagnate.

Here’s a look at some of the influential entrepreneurs the world lost in 2023. Clarence Avant, music agent and producer (93, August 13)

You might know him as the Godfather of Black Music, given his track record of boosting careers the of likes of Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, and Whitney Houston, along with actors and politicians. He began his career in the music business in the late 1950s as a manager at Teddy P’s Lounge, a Newark, New Jersey, nightclub. As he met artists who frequented Teddy P’s, he’d go on to represent some of them, and with the mentorship of the music manager Joe Glaser (who managed Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington, among others), Avant soon added more singers to his talent roster. He established several record labels, including Sussex Records in 1969 and Tabu Records in 1975, and also had a hand in shaping Black-owned radio stations. He received an entrepreneurship award from BET and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021. Ken Block, skateboard apparel and shoe seller (55, January 2)

Before the famous skate-affiliated brand became DC, it was Eightball Clothing when Block founded the company with a friend in 1991. At the time, he was screen printing T-shirts. As Eightball grew, the company picked up a new name: Droors Clothing and by 1994, it eventually became DC shoes. Like any enterprising founder, Block saw an opportunity to fill: supporting skateboarders who needed adequate skate shoes to support their feet. They too were athletes, after all. Block sold his stake in the company in 2004, when the apparel brand Quiksilver picked up DC Shoes for $88 million. So he shifted his sights to rally car driving, creating the Hoonigan Racing Division in 2010 (at the time, he called it the Monster World Rally Team), allowing Block to participate in the fun as well. He died in a snowboarding accident in Utah. Jimmy Buffett, musician, novelist, journalist, and emperor of the Parrot Heads (76, September 1)

While Buffett was an ultra-successful musician–he released more than 30 albums–and he possessed a business acumen that transformed his easygoing, island lifestyle music, playfully referred to as gulf and western, into a conglomerate. Buffett released “Margaritaville”–his most recognized song–in 1977, and by 1985 a brand of the same name had been ignited. The company started as a gift shop selling T-shirts in Florida to his fans, known as Parrot Heads, but brand extensions over the years included hotels, restaurants, beer, tequila, casinos, a record label, retirement homes, a video game, and even a cannabis venture. Buffett was friends with, but not related to, Warren Buffett, whom he jokingly called Cousin Warren, and was also a longtime investor in Berkshire Hathaway. Jimmy Buffett died the same year he became a billionaire; his Margaritaville kingdom parties on. Charles “Chuck” Feeney, purveyor of duty-free booze (92, October 9)

Meet the mind responsible for putting duty-free shopping on the global map, a move that helped spur a multibillion-dollar empire. During his studies at Cornell’s School of Hotel Administration, Feeney set up a sandwich shop that gained rampant popularity on campus, earning him a new nickname: the sandwich man. But he didn’t sling sandwiches forever. After graduation, Feeney went to Europe, where he would join forces with fellow Cornell alumnus, Robert W. Miller, in 1960 to create Duty Free Shoppers. The two started by selling duty-free liquor to those in the U.S. Navy stationed in Europe and then expanded to selling perfume and cigarettes. They set up physical shops in two airports–the first in Hong Kong, the next in Honolulu–and then they added more kiosks throughout Europe and North America. Turned out that selling low-price booze, cigarettes, and perfume was a massive hit. While Feeney’s wealth ballooned, he wasn’t one to swoon over a life of luxury and donated most of his wealth–billions, in fact–to charity. He reportedly spurred the idea behind the Giving Pledge, in which billionaires commit to giving away a majority of their fortunes. Edward G. Gardner, ethnic hair care innovator (98, March 20)

Gardner’s understanding of hair care stems from his side hustle as a hair-care product salesman–when he wasn’t teaching in Chicago schools, he was delivering hair products to salons around Chicago. As he got to know his clientele and learned about the products they liked versus those they steered clear of, he started tinkering in his kitchen and basement to formulate his own products. Focusing on Black hair care, he started Soft Sheen Products in 1964 with his wife. While he hit a few speed bumps during his journey (he had to reformulate his early product because it smelled bad), he kept pushing forward. Years later, he received $50,000 through the Small Business Administration, which allowed him to quadruple the size of the company’s manufacturing plant. By the 1980s, Soft Sheen was one of the largest Black hair care brands in the country. He sold the company to L’Oreal in 1998–a sale purportedly worth more than $160 million. John B. Goodenough, who recharged the battery (100, June 25)

His contributions to developing the lithium-ion rechargeable battery—which powers everything from your cell phones and laptops to vapes and electric toothbrushes–might have been his most significant achievement. For that work, he shared the Nobel Prize in chemistry 2019 with Akira Yoshino and M. Stanley Whittingham, becoming the oldest person, at 97, to gain that honor. But Goodenough also had a helping hand in developing a computer’s random access memory (RAM), a focus of his for more than two decades while working at MIT. It wasn’t until 1976, when Goodenough moved to Oxford, when he would devote his attention to researching batteries, building upon the work of another scientist. For years, Goodenough’s team experimented until their findings uncovered the ideal battery arrangement, one that struck the balance between quality and high voltage. It’s a battery that is powering the device you are using to read his obit. Bob Lee, coding wiz (43, April 4)

Friends knew him as Crazy Bob–a nickname he earned during his days playing water polo, an oddly violent sport–but the world will remember him for his contributions in spearheading the mobile payments space. He worked on Android’s mobile operating system as an employee at Google in the early 2000s. About five years later, the mobile payments platform Square hired him to develop mobile apps. He became chief technology officer at Square and his chops for tech were abundant: in 2013, he shepherded the budding idea of Cash App–a mobile payment service platform where users could send money to one another through their phone–into a reality. He left Cash App a year later, going on to invest in different startups. By 2021, he pivoted to the cryptocurrency firm MobileCoin, where he served as the company’s chief product officer. He was stabbed to death, allegedly by another tech executive, in San Francisco. Gordon E. Moore, Silicon Valley godhead (94, March 24)

First, there was Isaac Newton, the 17th-century polymath whose three laws of motion–Newton’s laws–would define modern physics. Three centuries later, there was Gordon Moore, author of Moore’s law, which predicted the vast potential of the semiconductors that would define modern computing–namely, that the number of transistors on an integrated circuit would double every year. This self-proclaimed accidental entrepreneur and co-founder of Intel once wanted to be a chemist, an interest that was sparked at 11 when he was gifted a chemistry set for Christmas. That interest managed to stick around: Moore graduated with a degree in chemistry in 1950 and earned his PhD in chemistry by 1954. He narrowed his focus onto the semiconductor industry after school, working both in a lab and as a director of R&D. He co-founded NM Electronics, with Robert Noyce, in 1968, a company that worked with thin silicon chips used within computers. Just a few weeks later, they changed the company’s name to Intel. Under Moore’s leadership, the company unlocked advancements in microprocessing chips and computer circuits. Intel’s microprocessors turbocharged American manufacturing, with the microprocessors powering a majority of computers across the globe. Charlie Munger, investing legend (99, November 28)

Munger is remembered for his vast influence in shaping Berkshire Hathaway, the empire that he led alongside Warren Buffett. He studied mathematics at the University of Michigan, but enlisted in the military after World War II broke out. While Munger never completed his undergraduate degree, he finessed his way into Harvard Law School and graduated with honors. After law school, Munger worked at a real estate firm until founding his own law firm, Munger, Tolles, & Olson, in 1962. Then, for 14 years, he ran an investment partnership called Wheeler, Munger & Co. It was in 1959 when Munger met Buffett at a dinner party: the two struck up a conversation and became fast friends, each impressed by the other’s wit and intellect. By the late 1970s, they partnered up to run Berkshire, which, under their direction, became a holding company for picking up undermanaged businesses. The company ballooned and Munger remained involved in Berkshire’s handlings well into his 90s. William P. Murphy Jr., medical inventor (100, November 30)

His interest in experimentation and tinkering with equipment dates to his adolescence: he grew tired of shoveling snow as a teenager in the Boston suburbs. So he created a snowblower that ran on gasoline, later selling the design to a lawnmower company for $1,500. This knack stayed with him throughout his life. Trained as a doctor, he focused on medicine until he created Medical Development Corp. in 1957. The company focused on cardiology, which led to the development of the modern pacemaker. At the time, the devices detected only irregular heart rhythms, so Murphy folded in other measures for blood clots, bleeding, and tissue damage. By then he had already started work on what would become his most notable invention: a plastic blood bag. Compared with the glass bottles then in use, the blood bag was malleable and cheap, and it ensured that blood was compactly sealed. He developed the idea with another physician, Carl W. Walter. The bag proved itself in the Korean War, where he’d work as a consultant through the United States Public Health Service. His invention would help save the lives of many soldiers. Suzanne Somers, the not-so-ditzy blonde (77, October 15)

Somers got her start as an actress on the sit-com Three’s Company, but was let go from the show after she insisted on getting the same pay as a male actor on the series. But that didn’t ruin Somers’s aspirations to appear onscreen. She worked with her spouse to market the ThighMaster, an exercise device shaped in the form of the letter V that is squeezed by the thighs to encourage resistance training. While Somers herself did not invent the ThighMaster, the device is widely regarded as one of the better-known products in infomercials because of Somer’s work in marketing the product. It became a multimillion-dollar business endeavor for her, earning her the title of ThighMaster entrepreneur. Somers went on to create an array of businesses in the health and wellness space, including Suzanne Organics, a clean cosmetics line marketed without toxic chemicals within. Christina Visco, cannabis pioneer (52, October 19)

Visco understood the importance of being an early adopter–she was the first woman in Pennsylvania to hold a medical marijuana dispensary license, in 2017. In the early 1990s, before she pioneered access to cannabis in Pennsylvania, Visco had worked as a gift department manager. She then jumped to David’s Bridal in 1998, as a buyer, and then two decades later, caught the entrepreneurial bug and founded her social media marketing agency PJs & Coffee amid the financial crisis. Two years later, her next company popped up: a political consulting firm called Social Politics, and by 2016, she had also opened up Buns Bakery, which specialized in pastries, pies, and other sweets. She was drawn to cannabis once Pennsylvania legalized the substance in 2016 and founded TerraVida Holistic Centers, a line of dispensaries run by women, one year later. Her influence in the cannabis market grew, at one point making her the Keystone State’s primary medical marijuana retailer. Visco also set her sights across state lines and received a permit to operate a dispensary in West Virginia. John Warnock, the father of the PDF (82, August 19)