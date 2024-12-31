Remembering the Inspiring Entrepreneurs Who Left Us in 2024

The entrepreneurs who died this year may come from different backgrounds and specialities, but they all share common ground in spurring innovation, creating jobs, and driving community impact. You have J. Michael Cline to thank for simplifying the process of buying movie tickets and Bernie Marcus for packaging up all your home improvement needs into a giant one-stop shop.

This year will be remembered for the remarkable and somewhat chaotic election that brought Donald Trump back to office. But it’s also one that lost notable founders who left their own marks on American history. Joe Louis Dudley (February 8, age 86) All it took was a $10 investment for Joe Dudley to jumpstart his career as an entrepreneur. In 1957, he purchased a beauty sales kit from S.B. Fuller at that price and began selling hair care products throughout New York City. His wife did the same, which is how they met. Together, they set their sights on North Carolina to take their enterprise south, but hit a major snag in 1969 when there were shortages of Fuller beauty products. Rather than call it quits, the two got crafty, literally, and started making their own hair care products within their kitchen–and so Dudley Products was born. Business took off and, by 1976, Dudley also assumed the helm of Fuller Products. Four years later, he merged the company with his own. Sydell Miller (Feb 25, age 86) Teaming up with her husband, Sydell Miller first revolutionized the beauty space by introducing false eyelash kits to market. The invention dramatically reduced the amount of time–then up to two hourse for a set–that salons needed in applying eyelashes to their clientele. It also reduced costs, since most eyelash applications led to losses for salons.

Miller would sell these eyelashes under her company called Ardell, which started distributing the eyelashes en masse to drugstores. But she didn’t stop at eyelashes. She also founded the hair care company Matrix with her husband in 1980, which reinvented hair dying practices. The opportunity arose after the Food and Drug Administration banned certain hair dyes, posing a challenge for hair colorists who no longer saw the results they once expected when mixing dyes. So when Miller’s husband found an Italian company that had already reformulated its dyes in a way that aligned with current FDA regulations, they bought it, and incorporated those products into the Matrix hair line. In doing so, they created a more viscous, cream-like concoction, rather than the liquid bases used in dyes at the time. Miller would sell Matrix to Bristol Myers Squibb for $400 million in 1994. J. Michael Cline (July 16, age 64) Moviegoers probably associate Cline with Fandango, but the Chicagoan was actually a serial entrepreneur who founded a string of companies before he launched the movie ticketing superpower. As a student at Cornell, Cline studied hotel administration. He graduated in 1981 and immediately joined McKinsey & Co. While still at his job, he gravitated toward entrepreneurship and, in 1982, started Penguin Warmups. The company imported Japanese hand warmers used by skiers. “Business failed. I had no idea what I was doing. Seriously,” he wrote on his LinkedIn page. It wasn’t until 1998 that he founded his next company, Xchanging, which outsourced administrative and support services at financial companies. He also propped up a separate company in 1998 called Exult, which outsourced human resources work like payroll services to the private sector. But his longer-term project in Fandango got off the ground in 1999 and began to disrupt the people went to the movies. Fandango made it easier for movie patrons to figure out movie times on a given day and purchase seats next to each another. Comcast bought the business in 2007 which, at the time, had upwards of five million customers each month, though Cline stayed on with the business until 2011.

Susan Wojcicki (August 9, age 56) While not a founder herself, Wojcicki is largely credited for her role in converting Google from fledgling startup to an internet search engine powerhouse. In renting out her garage to Google’s co-founders, she pulled in money to help pay her mortgage while giving Google a space to incubate. She left her job at Intel to become Google’s 16th hire in 1999, mainly focusing on expanding its marketing and advertising prowess. At the time, she was also pregnant, and she advocated for Google to adopt paid parental leave policies. She’d go on to climb the ranks at Google to become a top executive, overseeing advertising strategy and key products such as DoubleClick. But when a budding new video platform called YouTube caught Wojcicki’s eye, she suggested that Google buy it. And they did in 2006, where she oversaw its purchase. More than a decade later, she was ready for her next act: to lead YouTube as its CEO, in 2014. She brought her advertising savvy to YouTube to roll out different subscriptions to audiences and, similar to her work at Google, molded YouTube into a powerhouse platform of its own. Wally Amos (August 13, age 88) Prior to his reign as the king of cookies, Amos clerked in the mailroom of the William Morris Agency, a talent agency based in New York City. He would rise from that entry-level position to become a talent agent, going on to sign the likes of Simon & Garfunkel and Marvin Gaye. But he longed for something more. Armed with a $25,000 loan he nabbed from some friends, he started his own cookie company, Famous Amos, in 1975. The cookie market at the time was peppered with mundane, commercial treats that lacked real, organic ingredients. Sticking to a family recipe made all the difference, he learned, as people craved that home-made taste. It showed, too. His first store whipped up $300,000 in its first year. Six years later, his cookies were sold in grocery stores and big box retailers. But as other founders can relate to, Amos faced battles brought by newfound growth and eventually sold his company to a private equity firm in 1988. Ted Drewes Jr. (August 26, age 96) What began as a small family business started by Ted Drewes Jr.’s father turned into a must-stop landmark off Route 66 in St. Louis that also inspired Dairy Queen’s iconic blizzard shakes. Drewes Jr. studied economics at the Washington University in St. Louis, but bounced right back to Ted Drewes Frozen Custard, the family frozen custard business to help the shop work through challenges posed by competition, namely Dairy Queen. As the shop regained its footing, Drewes Jr. started expanding locations. Then, he tried out a different type of expansion, when in 1962 he bought land in Canada so that he could grow Christmas trees. He shipped the trees back to Missouri, which were sold in the custard shop’s front yard and started a new tradition: patrons would swing by for a sweet treat, then take a tree back home for the holidays. One of its hallmark items is called concrete, sold in cups the color of ripe lemons and is served upside down to show off a texture that laughs in the face of gravity. For decades, the shop has churned out about 150,000 gallons of custard each year.

Leonard Riggio (August 27, age 83) Before people bought their books from Amazon, they went to Barnes & Noble–and much of that is thanks to Len Riggio’s work in growing the national bookseller. But it was at New York University where he started to make his imprint on the book sector. He landed one of his first gigs as a clerk at an NYU bookstore and later used that knowledge to start a small store in 1965 called the Student Book Exchange. He then started buying other book shops on NYU’s campus. Six years later, Riggio took out a $1.2 million loan to buy the Barnes & Noble name, and its New York flagship, when he was 30-years-old. Much to the ire of independent bookstores, he then went on a shopping spree to buy other bookstores and lump them into B&N’s fold while also expanding the types of books stocked. He’s credited with creating the so-called “superstore,” or large B&N locations that offered steep discounts and were outfitted with cafes so that patrons could browse or enjoy their new books in-store, paired with a cup of coffee. While Riggio was the reason that many indy booksellers folded, he found an unlikely ally in them during Amazon’s rise in the last few decades. Murray McCory (October 7, age 80) If you’ve ever lugged your belongings in a JanSport backpack, you have Murray McCory to thank. The idea for the now iconic bag first stemmed from an Alcoa Aluminum-sponsored design competition that McCory entered as a student studying industrial design. He sketched out a bag that took advantage of aluminum’s light weight and paired it with nylon, a combination that offered more flexibility compared with traditional hiking bags on the market at that time. Then he made a physical mock-up of the bag itself and submitted it. He walked away with first place. That drew attention from friends and family, who wanted their own McCarthy designed bags, which led to JanSport’s creation in 1967. JanSport didn’t just specialize in bags; it also made other outdoor gear to fill gaps in the market. That need was evident: JanSport started packing more than $1 million in annual revenue come the 1970’s. McCory sold the company to K2 Corporation, a ski manufacturer, in 1972, and that same decade the JanSport backpack was a go-to for most kids in school. Today JanSport is owned by VF Corporation, which owns other iconic brands like Vans and the North Face. Bernie Marcus (November 4, age 95) When Sanford Sigoloff, a ruthless corporate raider known as Ming the Merciless, fired Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank from their leadership roles at the Handy Dan home improvement chain, he unintentionally launched a retail revolution. The two would go on to create Home Depot, a pioneering big box warehouse store for home improvement products. Home Depot sold everything from lumber and paint to furniture, appliances and plants to both consumers and contractors. By 1979, Home Depot was running its first two stores out of Atlanta. Marcus was so intent on luring people into his stores that he’d stand outside them and offer people $1 bills so that they’d enter. He helped built a culture along with a company, classifying all of its orange-aproned employees as associates who took pride in understanding the products Home Depot sold and how to use them. Under his helm, the store experienced swift growth and today has more than 2,300 shops nationwide.