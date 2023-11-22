SBA Expands Relationship With Department of Agriculture to Grow Rural Economies

Rural areas of the country are often overlooked. Can the Small Business Administration and the Agriculture Department sprout new business opportunities?

The Small Business Administration is doubling down on its partnership with the Department of Agriculture by investing more resources in rural communities to help spur job and economic growth.

In a memorandum of understanding this week, the agencies said they are looking to improve the efficacy of their own programs and are working together to expand access to capital and other resources for those in rural areas. The partnership also offers joint training and mentorship, as well as supplies tools to help existing businesses source opportunities for exporting products globally.

The departments say they will examine existing programs to see where there is potential overlap for them to work together and fill in any gaps that current programs may overlook. For example, the two will cross-examine their respective lending programs to see how the Agriculture Department can step in to meet the need for sectors where the SBA does not lend to. The agencies did not share any target sectors they’re considering, though gambling firms, lending firms and nonprofits are among some of the entities that are ineligible from SBA 7(a) loans for example. The SBA also intends to look into licensing opportunities for existing rural business investment companies (RBICs)–which receive licenses from the USDA to fundraise for rural businesses. This year the SBA expanded its Small Business Lending Company network for the first time in four decades by rolling out new licenses to lenders within the program.

The partnership presents opportunities for cross-pollenation, too. The Agriculture Department’s Rural Business-Cooperative Service, which extends job training and other programming to businesses in rural areas, could advertise SBA programs to its rural network and vice-versa. In other words, the two might start marketing one another’s programs and materials for the other to expand audience reach.​

“Rural small businesses strengthen local economies–creating jobs and serving communities,” Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman said in a statement. “The SBA’s partnership with USDA will build upon the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to investing in underserved rural Americans and providing the needed resources to help them start and grow their businesses to advance our economy and global competitiveness. The announcement arrived just days before the national cellebration of Small Business Saturday, a campaign launched by American Express to encourage shopping at small businesses. Ahead of the shopping event, the Biden Administration seized the moment to highlight its small business record with a new fact sheet. In it, the administration shared on Tuesday how the SBA doled out $50 billion worth of capital to entrepreneurs nationwide, plus how the agency backed $108 billion worth of 7(a) and 504 loans.