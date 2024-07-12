SBA Glitch Halted $2.2 Billion Worth of PPP Loans To Treasury Collections

The Small Business Administration failed to notify some business owners that past-due loans were hurdling towards collections. But as it turns out, those loans never made it to collections.

An internal system glitch at the Small Business Administration failed to notify some business owners that their past-due loans were headed towards collections. But internal glitches also blocked delinquent loan referrals to the Treasury Department.

A new report from the SBA’s inspector general finds that the agency failed to refer roughly $2.2 billion worth of Paycheck Protection Program loans to the Treasury starting in July 2022 until the end of that year after it suffered from a “system bypass.” Agency officials blame the glitch on an oversight.

That system bypass also stopped so-called due process notices from being sent out for about six months to business owners who took out PPP loans. Notices were not sent out for 5,456 PPP loans, which totalled about $1.5 billion worth of PPP funding. While the agency charged off these loans, the delinquent loans were never sent to the Treasury since the SBA “relied on its automated Treasury referral process without monitoring or reviewing its effectiveness,” according to the report. The agency was not aware of this until the inspector general pointed it out, the report adds.

“As a result of not referring loans to Treasury and not sending written notices to delinquent borrowers, SBA increased the taxpayer burden by missing the opportunity to collect on delinquent PPP loans,” SBA Inspector General Hannibal Ware wrote in his report.

After the agency removed the system bypass, delinquent loan referrals resumed in January 2023. The SBA is required to give borrowers at least a 60-day notice before the agency refers a delinquent loan to the Treasury. This time-window is meant to give borrowers time to fully pay down their loan or drum up a repayment plan with the agency. Loans are typically not referred unless they are at least 120-days late.

The onus is on lenders to communicate past-due notices if a borrower begins to fall behind on making payments.

After a loan hits the 60-day mark of delinquency, a lender is supposed to make a formal request to a borrower demanding payment. Lenders can also ask the SBA to execute a guaranty purchase of a loan, which is when the agency buys a lender’s debt and assumes responsibility for it. This is a staple of SBA lending, which expands financing to those who may not qualify for traditional sources of capital. Only when that process is complete does the SBA typically start sending out its due process notices, one of the last steps before the agency sends a loan to collections.

“The SBA always requests repayment through several methods before sending loans to the Treasury, and the SBA never sends loans to Treasury without first notifying the borrower,” an SBA spokesperson tells Inc.

But the inspector general report finds that the SBA also failed to ensure that lenders adequately communicated with borrowers, specifically when loan payments were due and when asking for full payments if a loan blew past a 60-day deadline. The report further found that the agency failed to report about $945 million worth of PPP charge-offs to major credit agencies during the second half of 2022.