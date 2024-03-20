The SBA Inks a First of Its Kind Voter Registration Agreement With Michigan. An Election Clue?

The SBA is working to increase voter registration in the Great Lakes State — which already has one of the highest voter turnouts in the country.

The Small Business Administration is engaging in civic engagement.

SBA administrator Isabel Guzman on Tuesday announced that the agency tasked with serving America’s small businesses had struck an agreement with the Michigan Department of State to boost the state’s voter registration. The agreement, which will run through January 2036, marks a first for the SBA in providing voting resources to small-business owners.

“[T]he SBA will help connect Michiganders to vital voter registration information from the State of Michigan so that more small-business owners can exercise their right to vote,” Guzman said in a statement. “Small businesses are busy working on and in their businesses, and by meeting them where they are — on our website and at our small business outreach events — we can help facilitate voter registration and civic engagement so their voices are heard.” The memorandum of understanding could allow businesses to register to vote during SBA outreach events. It will also direct Michigan’s Department of State to generate a voter registration webpage that the SBA will advertise. More than 900,000 small businesses operate in Michigan, according to the SBA.

While President Joe Biden has called on federal agencies to expand voter registration initiatives since 2021, it’s unclear why or how the SBA landed on Michigan. The SBA did not immediately respond to Inc.‘s request for comment.

Michigan consistently has some of the most committed voters in the nation: In 2020, voter turnout hit 70.4 percent, making Michigan the eighth best state for voter turnout in the country, according to the U.S. States Elections Project, which tracks election data. For reference, Minnesota had the highest turnout that year, at 74.8 percent, while Texas ranked dead last, at 51.3 percent. The memorandum of understanding may hint at the role Michigan has to play in the election — it is one of the battleground states, after all — though the agreement between the SBA and Michigan’s Department of State is not necessarily a partisan one given that voter registration is open to members of both parties.

“[T]here will obviously be a lot of efforts by interest and advocacy groups to register their target demographics to vote this election,” says Kaivan Shroff, a political strategist and press secretary at Dream for America, a Gen-Z-led nonprofit advocating progressive political views. “So it makes sense to help an important group of constituents in the state — who may struggle to register due to time constraints or lack of access — by meeting them where they are.”

Remember, former President Donald Trump won Michigan in 2016, making him the first Republican candidate to clinch the state since George H.W. Bush in 1988. Michigan also became a battleground in 2020: President Joe Biden scored 2.8 million votes (50.6 percent) in the state, which wasn’t that far ahead of the 2.65 million votes (47.8 percent) secured by Trump. With 15 electoral votes, Michigan ranks as the 10th state in the country in share of votes. President Biden has already visited Michigan twice since the start of this year.

For what it’s worth, Michigan has a strong record of being voter-friendly. Its voters passed Proposition 2 during the 2022 election cycle, giving all voters in the state the green light to vote early in any state or federal election. Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the measure into law last July.