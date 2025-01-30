SBA’s Likely New Boss Targets Its Flagship Loan Program

Former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler says she plans to lead the Small Business Administration with a “zero-tolerance policy” for fraud.

Kelly Loeffler, President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Administrator of the SBA, is sworn-in during her Senate confirmation hearing in Washington, DC. Photo: Getty Images

Kelly Loeffler plans to take “a hard look” at the Small Business Administration’s flagship 7(a) lending program, should she be confirmed as the agency’s next chief.

During a Wednesday hearing before the Senate Committee of Entrepreneurship and Small Business, Loeffler, an entrepreneur and former Senator from Georgia, outlined her 100-day priorities. At the top of her docket: examining the rise in delinquencies and defaults within the agency’s 7(a) portfolio, one that’s a staple for many business owners. “Let’s face it: the 7(a) loan program, the bread-and-butter loans that small businesses use to start, are meant to operate at zero-subsidy, meaning that taxpayers do not fund these programs,” Loeffler said during the hearing. “They should pay for themselves when they operate appropriately. They generally do that, but we are in a position right now as this year starts [where] that may not happen, so we need to investigate that.”’ It is true that charge-off rates have steadily increased over the last few years, currently sitting at 0.56 percent as of fiscal 2024, according to data compiled by the agency. But that’s far below the 1.82 percent of charge-offs seen during fiscal 2016.

Loeffler, who was among one of the top donors in Trump’s recent campaign, affirmed that disaster aid would be a top priority of hers. In her written testimony, she pledged that the agency would assist those “from North Carolina to California,” with respect to disaster relief. Those remarks directly clashed with the Trump administration’s recent efforts to temporarily pause a majority of federal funding programs, which is expected to include disaster aid relief. “We find ourselves in a new reality where programs across government can be cut at a moment’s notice with a cryptic two page memo, leaving lawmakers and American families alike scrambling to figure out whether the government is open for business,” Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA), the ranking member of the committee, said during the hearing. And Loeffler’s fealty to Trump was on full display when she endorsed the president’s executive order that overturns DEI programs. While Loeffler said she’d commit to following the law, she could not offer a straight answer when asked by Sen. Markey if executive orders issued by the president override Congressional mandates.

She also took care to emphasize that she’d lead the agency with a “zero-tolerance policy,” for fraud, while also making sure to root out any waste within the agency. Other areas of focus include making the organization more technologically efficient, exploring new skillsets or training for SBA personnel to help expedite agency response times to business owners, and committing to be a metrics-driven agency. “I think what small businesses want to know is that there are people at this agency that understand the challenges and complexities that they already deal with, and this agency doesn’t need to be one of them,” Loeffler said. “So we want to be part of the solution, not the problem.”