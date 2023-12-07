Senate’s AI Doomsday Forum Tackles Workplace Displacement, Deepfakes, and More

To close out this year’s artificial intelligence forums, the Senate might have saved the most intense for last.

Even entrepreneurs have a role in preparing for doomsday scenarios with artificial intelligence.

The Senate held its final two A.I. Insight Forums of the year on Wednesday–one which focused on doomsday scenarios while the other examined national security implications.

Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) first announced in mid-July that there would be nine forums, which have examined everything from workforce implications and innovation to election security and privacy concerns. Since then, a bevy of A.I. experts visited Washington to offer their two cents to lawmakers tasked with regulating the burgeoning A.I. landscape. On Wednesday, heads from Palantir, Anthropic, OpenAI, Microsoft, and even the former director of the Los Alamos National Laboratory traveled to Capitol Hill for the forums. Los Alamos might sound familiar if you happened to watch Oppenheimer this year: it’s the same facility that helped pioneer the world’s first atomic bomb.

The closed-door doomsday session covered extensive ground: attendees discussed everything from the weaponization of robots to the proliferation of deepfake technology. While the most worrying concern surrounding A.I. involves extinction of the human race, some of the participants remained optimistic for A.I.’s future.

“We can readily contrast doomsday scenarios of Terminator and Black Mirror with the more positive stories of C-3P0 and Wall-E,” Boston Dynamics CEO Robert Playter wrote in his testimony. “We must recognize that in the real world, robots are overwhelmingly positive, and beneficially automate dull, dirty and dangerous tasks, and those that humans simply cannot perform.” The Waltham, Mass.-based company is a leader in the field of legged robots and sees promise in how the technology can improve human life. Though Playter thinks it’s unlikely that robots will dominate the job market and leave humans without work altogether, he does foresee displacement in sectors such as warehouse automation.

“[I]t is foreseeable that robots with legs and powered by AI will be perceived as more of a direct replacement for workers than other less anthropocentric technologies such as conveyor belts,” Player wrote.

As such, he recommends that the government step up in providing workforce training so that future workers have the know-how to operate robotic tools. Preparing now can help hedge against future disruption. The surge in deepfake technology fell among the concerns of Vijay Balasubramaniyan, the CEO and co-founder of Pindrop, an Atlanta-based tech company focused on security and authentication.

The main doomsday scenario Balasubramaniyan sees is the proliferation of deepfakes which “carry the ability to undermine all trust, leading to significant harm in areas such as commerce, digital/social media, and communication.”

For his recommendation to lawmakers, Balasubramaniyan advises offering companies incentivizes for them to roll out biometrics and liveness detection tools to help consumers discern real materials from deepfake technology. Another doomsday scenario Playter underlined is that the U.S. could become irrelevant, at least in the context of A.I. leadership, if said technology rapidly develops overseas. Most tech CEOs agree that guardrails, to some extent, are needed with the progression of A.I. The dilemma is finding how far Washington goes without stifling innovation.

Congress is expected to start inking new legislation as early as 2024 now that the forums have concluded.