The Supreme Court Takes Up a High-Stakes Free Speech Social-Media Case

The high court’s ruling has implications for the 2024 presidential election and is a reminder to business owners everywhere to evaluate the content they interact with online.

The Supreme Court on Monday seemed poised to side with the Biden administration’s argument that the government should be able to liaise with social-media companies to weigh in on removing certain posts that can fuel misinformation.

In the case of Murthy v. Missouri brought by Republican attorneys general in Missouri and Louisiana, the government faces claims that it coerced social-media companies like Facebook and Twitter — the latter now known as X — to censor their platforms after federal agencies requested them to remove posts that allegedly spread misinformation. The “Murthy” in the filing is Vivek Murthy, the U.S. Surgeon General. He is among the plaintiffs in the case.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

During oral arguments, the justices heard both sides make their case on whether or not the government should be able to communicate with social-media companies. The government argued that it should have the right to weigh in on public forums, so long as it is not making threats in its requests to remove potentially misleading content. The states, meanwhile, argued that the Biden administration’s past requests to social-media platforms to remove posts — ones that purportedly contained misinformation around Covid-19 vaccines and election fraud — violated the First Amendment’s freedom of speech clause.

“George Orwell wrote 1984 as a warning against tyranny,” Louisiana AG Liz Murrill said in a statement, according to a report from the Missouri Independent. “He never intended it to be used as a how-to guide by the federal government.”

Monday’s oral arguments are the latest development in the high-stakes free speech case brought by the states in 2022. While a final ruling isn’t expected until June, the justices’ remarks seemed to suggest skepticism regarding the claims from the states. The government, for its part, rejected those claims, and says that it can request social-media companies to remove false and misleading content. Highly relevant in this case will be the distinction between a request and a demand, as well as the implications for the 2024 presidential election.

The case is a reminder for businesses involved in civic engagement to be mindful of what’s on social media, and to exercise caution in engaging with posts online. There’s always the threat of engaging with false or misleading content, which could dent a company’s reputation.