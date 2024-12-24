Suzanne Clark Made History as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s First Female CEO. Can She Also Save Its Entrepreneurial Soul?

Suzanne Clark may lead the country’s largest business lobby, but if you ask about her greatest accomplishment, she says it was creating 25 well-paying jobs as a small-business owner.

“I know what it’s like to take that leap: the pressure that makes people responsible for signing the front of the paycheck, but also the joy of telling someone that you got the job,” Clark said in late 2023 during a business summit. Her job is CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Washington, D.C., trade group for businesses large and small and one of the nation’s big spenders in lobbying for them. Last year, the Chamber spent $69 million advocating for business interests—everything from preventing a government shutdown to reforming small-business permit processes, and, of course, watchdogging federal agencies over proposed rulemaking. The body has about 485 employees throughout the U.S. with seven regional field offices. It even has an international outpost in New Delhi. Clark, 57, who is the first woman to lead the Chamber in its 112-year history, steers that agenda. She took over the role from longtime CEO Tom Donohue, who retired in 2021. But it’s an agenda accomplished mostly behind the scenes, meeting with lawmakers to help shape legislation. The Chamber’s job will surely get more interesting as former president Donald Trump—with his penchant for tariffs, which the Chamber opposes—returns to the Oval Office.

Having a Republican back in office would “create a lot of demand for the Chamber,” said Clark in an exclusive interview with Inc., which took place prior to the 2024 election. While she declined to explain the source of that demand surge, she later suggested that every new administration presents hurdles. Clark noted, for example, that the Chamber faced “strong” challenges under the Biden administration, including what the Chamber views as a weak trade agenda. She did not get into specifics, but based on litigation over term, the Chamber took issue with the Department of Labor’s overtime rule and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s credit card late fee rule, among other measures. While Clark is no fan of uncertainty—like most entrepreneurs—she’s leading the organization during a tumultuous time. The election outcome was bound to be historic given the options before the country: being led by the first female president, or by a convicted felon, also a first. The American people chose the latter. Clark still has some more bread-and-butter issues to manage. Various local and regional Chambers are struggling with declines in revenue and high rent costs. Not every Chamber is created equally: Some are better equipped, with more full-time workers on the payroll, while others are more volunteer-driven. And there have been longstanding accusations that the Chamber has lost its way—subservient to big business while offering smaller enterprises scraps.

The Chamber vehemently disagrees with this characterization. “Looking at our board of directors, you’ll see that, at the highest levels, our membership represents the breadth of the American business community—from small businesses and state and local Chambers to global corporations—because that is who we represent,” Clark said. “The Chamber fights for the entire American business ecosystem, and that is reflected in our membership. Our membership is wide and diversified.” While the organization won’t share membership figures, it said its membership is growing, and of course stresses that it’s open to widening small-business membership. Still, Clark is adamant that, even though dues are a primary cash driver for the organization, she doesn’t want to solely play the membership game. “It would be a bad metric for me to be following, because I would be measuring something I don’t want to manage,” she said. “The number of small businesses is not something I want my team running after—what I want my team running after is: How useful are we being to those small businesses?”