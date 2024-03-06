Texas Judge Rules That a Minority Business Agency Must Serve White Founders, Too

The decision is a huge blow to a federal agency created to help reverse discrimination faced by minority-owned small businesses.

A Texas federal judge on Tuesday ruled that the Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency must serve those of all races. He found that an agency whose mission it is to serve minorities discriminated against White entrepreneurs.

U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman, in a 93-page decision, sided with two of three White founders who sued the MBDA, an agency that originally focused on reversing discrimination faced by minority business owners.

The judge found that the 55-year-old agency violated the Fifth Amendment’s equal protection clause when it determined that it could not help the three founders because they were not from disadvantaged minority groups. Assuming that the White founders, based on race alone, were not disadvantaged violated that provision, the judge said. “While the Agency’s work may help alleviate opportunity gaps faced by [minority business enterprises], two wrongs do not make a right,” Judge Pittman wrote in his decision. “And the MBDA’s racial presumption is a wrong.”

“Today the clock runs out,” he added later.

Entrepreneurs Jeffrey Nuziard, Matthew Piper, and Christian Bruckner–White men–sued the agency in March 2023, arguing that the MBDA discriminated against them because it only set aside aid for minority-owned businesses. The trio said they were interested in tapping into the MBDA’s services, but purportedly could not do so because of their race. The MBDA sought to level the business playing field for minority-owned companies by providing technical assistance and helping companies raise capital. While it was created by President Nixon in 1969, the agency nabbed permanent status in 2021 thanks to President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The government argued that the business owners could not sue the MBDA because they were never eligible for its aid in the first place because of their race. But Judge Pittman, who was appointed by former president Trump in 2019, quashed the feds’ argument.

The judge compared the government’s argument to the challenges faced by Irish immigrants looking for jobs (“No Irish need apply” appeared in help wanted ads) and Black Americans looking for work during the Jim Crow era. “The second argument is tantamount to a factory owner in the Jim Crow South saying a Black woman lacks standing because she didn’t formally apply–it would defy logic to require a formal application when a ‘No Blacks’ sign hangs prominently over the door,” the judge wrote. “Plaintiffs have standing to challenge that sign.” The small-business advocacy group CAMEO said on Wednesday that it was “no coincidence that racist activists have focused their sights on closing this door to prosperity for entrepreneurs of color.”

In a statement, CAMEO’s CEO Carolina Martinez wrote: “This lawsuit is part of a concerted effort by anti-diversity activists to wage a war of poverty against Black and Brown business owners by thwarting access to the American dream of self-reliance and business ownership.”