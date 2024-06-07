The Biotech Company Trying to Win FDA Approval to Treat PTSD With MDMA Just Got Some Bad News

There’s still hope, however. A final verdict from the FDA comes in August.

An expert advisory panel for the Food and Drug Administration this week voted against MDMA–more often recognized as molly or ecstasy–as a treatment option for post-traumatic stress disorder.

The independent panel on Tuesday remained unconvinced that trials involving MDMA therapy can efficiently treat PTSD, with nine out of the 11 panel members deeming the treatment ineffective. Two were in the minority. Ten out of the 11 members found that the advantages to using MDMA as a therapy did not outweigh the Schedule I drug’s risks.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

The decision dealt a blow to companies like Lykos Therapeutics. The San Jose, California-based biotech company was seeking FDA approval for running clinical trials examining MDMA’s therapeutic benefit in PTSD patients. But beyond Lykos, approval would be a gamechanger for other startups as it’d open the door for expansion into new types of therapy in a market that is overdue for solutions. Despite the setback of Tuesday’s vote, it’s not necessarily the final outcome on MDMA’s status. A final decision expected in August, according to Dustin Robinson, a founding manager of Iter Investments, a Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based investment company focused on the psychedelic industry.

“The panel’s decision is non-binding on the FDA and around 67 percent of panel disapproval votes are not followed by the FDA,” Robinson said. “Nonetheless, Lykos has a very tough road ahead and its odds of FDA approval on August 11 have now been significantly decreased.”

The FDA doesn’t always follow the advice from its expert panel. In 2021, the FDA ran askew of the panel when it approved an Alzheimer’s drug called Aduhelm. Some members of the panel resigned in response. Still, Tuesday’s decision is the first time an FDA panel has considered a psychedelic drug as a treatment option.

Psychedelics have long been stigmatized in the U.S., though there’s been growing acceptance in recent years in using psychedelics as treatment for mental health conditions. Australia became the first country in the world last June when it approved MDMA to treat PTSD, along with psilocybin for treatment-resistant depression.