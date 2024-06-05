The Hottest New Wearable Might Be Something That Workers Wear in Scorching Heat

Welcome to this week’s Founder Focus! I’m Melissa Angell, Inc.’s policy correspondent, and each week I’ll be dissecting some of the top policy issues small businesses face. You can sign up to get this in your inbox every week here.

Cities such as San Antonio are reckoning with excessive heat that’s touching triple-digits this week as temperatures continue to smash records around the globe. While those high temperatures were first observed within historically hot spots like California, Arizona, and Nevada, the National Weather Service is seeing the heat scorch other states out West as well.

Heat is a problem that’s not only recurring, but also worsening–2023 was the hottest year on record. And yet some states, including Florida and Texas, have moved to block bills that would direct businesses to implement heat safety measures for their employees. In April, Florida governor Ron DeSantis signed a new law that prohibits Florida locales from inking their own protections for workers laboring in the subtropical heat. Meanwhile, the National Conference of Citizenship finds that heat-related deaths in the state have spiked 88 percent in the last three years.