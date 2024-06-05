The Hottest New Wearable Might Be Something That Workers Wear in Scorching Heat
Could heat-tracking wearables become a requirement on the job?
BY MELISSA ANGELL, POLICY CORRESPONDENT @MELISSKAWRITES
Traffic warden Rai Rogers mans his street corner during an 8-hour shift under the hot sun in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 12, 2023.. Photo: Getty Images
Welcome to this week's Founder Focus! I'm Melissa Angell, Inc.'s policy correspondent, and each week I'll be dissecting some of the top policy issues small businesses face.
It’s hot out there.
Cities such as San Antonio are reckoning with excessive heat that’s touching triple-digits this week as temperatures continue to smash records around the globe. While those high temperatures were first observed within historically hot spots like California, Arizona, and Nevada, the National Weather Service is seeing the heat scorch other states out West as well.
Heat is a problem that’s not only recurring, but also worsening–2023 was the hottest year on record. And yet some states, including Florida and Texas, have moved to block bills that would direct businesses to implement heat safety measures for their employees. In April, Florida governor Ron DeSantis signed a new law that prohibits Florida locales from inking their own protections for workers laboring in the subtropical heat. Meanwhile, the National Conference of Citizenship finds that heat-related deaths in the state have spiked 88 percent in the last three years.
While the Occupational Safety and Health Administration doesn’t have a regulation to protect workers from excess heat, a proposed rule is expected this year, one that would require businesses to protect workers from exposure to excessive heat. OSHA doesn’t mandate temperature levels in the workplace, but its guidance recommends that indoor temperatures, in an office, for example, be kept between 68 and 76 degrees Fahrenheit.
But here’s a silver lining: Entrepreneur Roozbeh Ghaffari is crafting an innovative way to protect workers exposed to high heat.. Ghaffari is the co-founder and CEO of Epicore Biosystems, a digital health company selling a wearable called Connected Hydration, which monitors everything from sweat and electrolyte loss to skin temperature.
Users wear an adhesive skin patch or band that contains a battery-powered tracking module. The device then examines different measurements simultaneously-body temperature, how much sweat is lost, the electrolytes lost within that sweat, and motion.
