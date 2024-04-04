The IRS Is Going After 12,000 Businesses Over Employee Retention Tax Credits

Clawback initiatives have targeted more than $1 billion of what the agency says are improper claims.

The Internal Revenue Service is making headway in shooting down $1 billion worth of Employee Retention Credits (ERCs) that were wrongfully claimed. The agency intends to recoup funds from more than 12,000 businesses–and that number could climb given that the credit was heavily marketed to small businesses by so-called ERC mills.

The IRS announced in late March that it has already clawed back hundreds of millions worth of ERCs. Propped up by Congress in March 2020, the credit was designed to incentivize hard-hit employers to keep workers on staff during the pandemic.

Some employers took extra-legal advantage, and the government is getting some of that money back. “The IRS has made important progress in our compliance efforts protecting more than $1 billion in revenue in just six months, but we remain deeply concerned about widespread abuse involving these claims that have harmed small businesses,” IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in a statement. Werfel adds that the agency plans to continue its work “given the aggressive marketing we’ve seen with this credit.” Business owners previously reported that they’d be pummeled with phone calls from ERC mills, which encouraged business owners to pursue the credit, and guide them through the application process, and of course take a fee. Trouble was, many businesses didn’t qualify for the ERCs. Some experts believe that the IRS may be building criminal cases against these outlets.

Since last fall, the agency has collected more than $225 million worth of credits through its ERC Voluntary Disclosure Program. The program, which recently closed, invited business owners who may have erroneously claimed the credit to return most of it– they’d still be able to pocket 20 percent of their claims– to the agency. The IRS may re-open the amnesty program if Congress extends the legal window to take action against erroneous ERC claims.

Another $251 million was scooped up in a separate program that allows business owners to withdraw their unprocessed ERC claims. That program will remain open and could see some activity as the agency still has one million unprocessed ERC claims. The IRS is now going after $572 million worth of remaining ERC claims that it says were wrongfully paid out. The agency informed more than 12,000 businesses that they must repay the credit, plus interest and a fine–the latter capping out at $100,000.