The IRS to Deny Billions of Dollars of Improper Employee Retention Tax Credit Claims

The Internal Revenue Service intends to reject billions of dollars of improperly claimed employee retention tax credits.

The IRS on Thursday announced that it had completed a review initiated last September, which involved analyzing more than one million claims for the employee retention tax credit. Within its review, the agency says it found rampant fraud and hoards of erroneous claims.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

But there is a silver lining: The business owners who have been waiting months, if not over a year, are expected to move closer to receiving payments. “The completion of this review provided the IRS with new insight into risky Employee Retention Credit activity and confirmed widespread concerns about a large number of improper claims,” IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in a statement. “We will now use this information to deny billions of dollars in clearly improper claims and begin additional work to issue payments to help taxpayers without any red flags on their claims.”

The ERC credit aimed to motivate employers to retain staff during the pandemic as unemployment surged; it also prompted a wave of interest from bad actors. That interest overwhelmed the agency, which, ultimately, led it to stop processing any new claims as of September due to suspected fraud within the program.

Within its review–collectively worth more than $86 billion of ERC claims–the IRS says that up to 20 percent of claims were deemed most at risk for fraud, while another 60 to 70 percent have “an unacceptable level of risk.” In other words, just 10 to 20 percent of the batch within its review exhibited low fraud risk. While the agency has pumped the brakes on processing new claims to root out fraud, such delayed time spans have hurt not only entrepreneurs waiting on their claims to be paid out, but also the tax advisory firms that have helped business owners fill out claims. Both groups have banked on that cash, with some even suggesting that suing the IRS might result in a quicker payday.

Still, the agency has continued to process claims submitted before the September moratorium. It processed some 28,000 claims–worth $2.2 billion–while also denying more than $1 billion in erroneous claims.