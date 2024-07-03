The Most Consequential Supreme Court Ruling for Business This Year

One recent ruling from the high court could be the most significant decision in decades. It’s probably not the one you’re thinking of.

Welcome to this week’s Founder Focus! I’m Melissa Angell, Inc.’s policy correspondent, and each week I’ll be dissecting some of the top policy issues small businesses face. You can sign up to get this in your inbox every week here.

You’ve probably heard about the bombshell Supreme Court decision allowing Donald Trump partial immunity. It’s a historic decision, one that now shields presidents from criminal prosecution for official actions performed while in office. Justice Sonya Sotomayor wrote in her dissent that the ruling elevates the presidency to that of a “king above the law.”

But a ruling that may have a more direct impact on businesses is the overturning of Chevron deference. For decades, the precedent–named for the 1984 decision that denied oil company Chevron’s claim that the Environmental Protection Agency’s interpretation of the Clean Air Act was too broad–allowed courts to defer to federal agencies when there were ambiguities within the law. However, on June 28, with the court’s reversal of Chevron, federal agencies that craft rules to regulate businesses will no longer have the last word on differing legal interpretations. I’m told that it could be the most significant legal decision in decades.

Let’s start with the potential good news: It removes regulatory interpretation that may be colored by different administrations. According to a statement from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Suzanne Clark: “The Supreme Court’s previous deference rule allowed each new presidential administration to advance their political agendas through flip-flopping regulations and not provid[ing] consistent rules of the road for businesses to navigate, plan, and invest in the future.”