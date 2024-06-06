The SBA Is Rolling Out Shiny New Credit Lines of Up to $5 Million. And Hiking Fines

The agency is set to introduce a new financial product to entice business owners and lenders. At the same time, inflation is evidently hitting the government’s pricing in how it fines borrowers and lenders alike.

The Small Business Administration is trying to make its financing portfolio more alluring for lenders and entrepreneurs, even though it’s simultaneously increasing fines as a result of inflation.

The SBA is set to release a new line of credit of up to $5 million for individual businesses in the forthcoming months as part of a novel working capital pilot program. The line of credit will be backed by the government and is meant to broaden the agency’s financial products for more borrowers to tap into.

“This product is our aim to increase access to a simpler working capital line,” SBA administrator Isabel Guzman told CNBC. “It basically takes the best of our various options to create a pilot program to see if we can get more borrowers an affordable working capital line, versus just a pure reliance on credit cards.” While the agency already offers lines of credit (its SBA Express loan program extends lines of up to $500,000, guaranteeing half of that amount), Guzman told CNBC that one of its products, CapLines, wasn’t as affordable compared with what the agency is preparing to roll out.

CNBC reports that costs for the new credit lines will be the prime rate, plus an additional 3 to 6.5 percentage points, bringing the total rate up to as much as 15 percent. The SBA will extend an 85 percent guaranty for lines of credit below $150,000, or a 75 percent guaranty for lines of credit above $150,000, according to the CNBC report.

The new lines of credit will also have an annual fee, though it’s unknown how much that fee might be. Vice President Kamala Harris first teased the working capital pilot program back in May. The pilot program is not yet live, but is expected to launch sometime this year.

As entrepreneurs continue to struggle with access to capital, the SBA’s pilot is meant to break through to lenders, and businesses, who may have been hesitant to turn to the agency’s capital resources.

Separately, the SBA also announced its intention to get tougher with lenders and borrowers who aren’t following the rules–as well as keeping up with inflation–by increasing some fines. The idea behind it is to raise fines “to maintain their deterrent effect,” which is laid out by the 2015 Federal Civil Penalties Inflation Adjustment Act Improvements Act. For example, small-business investment companies that are deemed noncompliant with the agency’s regulations now face a $324 daily fine, up from $314. Certain lenders that don’t file specific paperwork on time will encounter a daily $8,058 penalty, up from $7,805. Fines associated with enforcement actions against lenders are being raised to $298,887, up from $289,504.