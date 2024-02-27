The Secure 2.0 Act Offers Some Sweet Tax Benefits. How to Start Taking Advantage.

Your company might not have to pay a dime to offer a retirement plan thanks to these tax perks.

Kicking in at the start of this year, the Secure 2.0 Act is a law aimed at making it easier for companies to offer retirement benefits such as 401k plans, raise retirement plan contribution rates and generally encourage stronger financial saving practices. Perhaps the biggest incentive for small businesses is the startup tax credit, which covers up to $5,000 of a company’s costs to establish and administer a 401(k) plan.

If you have 50 employees or less on staff, the credit will fully cover your startup costs. If you have between 50 to 100 workers, it’ll cover half of the costs.

“It’s a real incentive to knock down a key hurdle for small businesses,” says Adam Tremper, an offer management director at T. Rowe Price Group, a Baltimore-based investment management company that offers retirement plans. “We know that the expense of a plan is always something that keeps people away and anything we can do to knock that down is great.” Seventy-four percent of small business owners report that it’s likely they’ll roll out a retirement plan offering to their workforce within the next two years, according to a October survey released by the Capital Group, a Los Angeles-based financial services firm.

Part of the draw, again, is the swath of tax credits. Beyond the startup credit, there’s also the employer contribution tax credits, which can motivate companies to match their employee’s contributions, and the automatic enrollment credit, which extends a $500 credit for each employee who is automatically enrolled into a 401(k) plan. Workers will automatically be enrolled into 401(k) plans beginning next year because of Secure 2.0.

The tax credits aren’t “one time offers,” as Renee Grimm, a retirement plan expert from Capital Group, puts it, though she acknowledges that they do have shelf lives. “The startup cost credits are available for the first three years a plan is maintained, while the employer contribution tax credits are available for the first five years, and the automatic enrollment credit is available for the first three tax years that owners offer the feature,” Grimm says.

More entrepreneurs have extended 401(k) plans in recent years to attrach and retain employees–and Secure 2.0 should help that trend along. It’s one that’s needed, given that the country as a whole struggles with savings. U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis data shows that the savings rate sits at 3.9 percent as of August, a drop from the 8.9 percent average established for decades. And 56 percent of Americans reported falling behind on retirement savings, according to a September survey from Bankrate.

Between 2019 to 2023, ADP saw an average compounded growth rate of 21 percent per year within its retirement services division. At Fidelity, another plan provider, there was a 62 percent increase in small business PEP 401(k) additions (or pooled employer plans) in 2023, and a 21 percent increase in self-employed 401ks. With the complexity of retirement options on the market, a small business may struggle at expanding their retirement benefits alone–especially given the compliance measures that retirement plans must adhere to. That’s when consulting a retirement plan provider might make sense.

When looking for the best fit, small business owners should look for a provider that takes on as much of an administrative burden as possible, according to Edward Gottfried, the senior director of product management at the New York City-based Betterment, a financial services firm that also offers retirement plans.

“One really important thing for small business owners to look for is 401k providers that can integrate with their payroll,” Gottfried explains, in which plan providers will assume the responsibility of updating employee contribution rates directly in the payroll system. “Every time you run payroll, the 401(k) provider will get the updated contribution and will distribute the contributions according to what was reflected in the new payroll system and that can save you a small business owner a maybe 10 or 15 minutes, every pay period, but that can really add up.” Betterment, for example, charges a $1,200 annual fee to an employer opening up a new 401(k) plan for the first time, in addition to charging $5 per month for each participating employee. So if your small business has 20 employees participating in a retirement plan, you’re paying $2,400 per year under Betterment’s model–and nothing once you claim the startup tax credit on your tax return.