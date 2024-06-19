There’s a New Product That Can Help With Today’s Unique Legal Risks With DEI
DEI has found itself in the crosshairs of the culture wars. But one entrepreneur has a solution already on the market that can help assuage a founder’s fears of legal risk.
BY MELISSA ANGELL, POLICY CORRESPONDENT @MELISSKAWRITES
Mandy Price.. Photo: Courtesy Subject
DEI has found itself in the crosshairs of the culture wars. In today’s issue of Founder Focus, we’re examining the retreat from diversity, equity, and inclusion, and what founders can do in today’s climate to improve their own DEI initiatives.
The onslaught of DEI-related lawsuits has left businesses in a puzzling position: How does a company maintain diversity and inclusion within the workplace–or expand it–while avoiding any legal action? After all, the principles of DEI are important to workers, and a healthy workplace. They’re also good for business: A report from McKinsey finds that diverse and inclusive businesses are 35 percent more likely to outperform the competition.
And yet, there’s been a seismic shift in how companies approach DEI. “We have seen a pullback from certain organizations being as willing to talk about the work they’re doing around DEI,” says Mandy Price, the co-founder and CEO of Kanarys, a DEI data analytics firm. “We’ve seen organizations start to make cuts in some of these teams, so I do think it’s had an effect of making organizations fearful of potential litigation that they may face.”
At its core, the Dallas-based Kanarys helps companies take the pulse on DEI within their organizations. It does this by creating KPIs and other benchmarks centered on inclusion and belonging, Price says, along with taking into account a company’s internal systems (think payroll and applicant tracking) to get the full picture. Kanarys then helps clients better understand how their organizations compare with others.
The state of DEI, however, has spiraled in the past few years as programs today are attacked and accused of being discriminatory. This has led to a retreat for some and deterred others from speaking up about their own strategies.
