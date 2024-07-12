Think Your Shuttered Company Is Immune to the Corporate Transparency Act? Think Again

New guidance could dramatically expand how many businesses have to file a beneficial ownership report, even when there’s seemingly no one left to file.

In new federal guidance, shuttered companies must submit a beneficial ownership report if they didn’t fully wind down their business by 2024.

On Monday, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network released this instruction, which banking experts say could dramatically expand the number of businesses that must file a BOI, or beneficial ownership report. The government defines beneficial owners as those who have at least a 25-percent stake in a given business or who have substantial control over how a business operates.

Millions of companies are already required to report their beneficial owners because of a provision within the Corporate Transparency Act which aims to curb money laundering by illuminating ownership structures. BOI reports ask companies — or beneficial owners themselves — to submit personal information on any beneficial owner, including a date of birth, an address, an ID number, and a picture ID. In particular, this new guidance, which took effect in January, explains that businesses that began and dissolved this year must report their beneficial owners. Additionally, if owners started dissolving their companies in 2023 but didn’t finish until 2024, they too need to submit a BOI report.

“I think there will be tens of thousands of additional companies that are caught in the net here of mandatory reporting,” says David Suny, a corporate attorney at McCormack Suny who is focused on compliance.

Dissolution of a company is a long process. If your company has a board of directors, you need to secure approval from them to close up shop. Then, your company needs to file a notice of dissolution with your Secretary of State and also receive confirmation from the state that the notice was received. Afterwards, there’s the matter of paying all your taxes, liquidating your bank accounts, and filing any other paperwork that your state may require. And of course, you have to notify your customers, vendors, and, obviously, your employees. To put it differently: If you thought you wound down all your operations but failed to completely close down your company as dictated by the steps in your state’s given law, you’re on the hook to file a BOI report.

“It becomes not a very black-and-white process, but a process that’s drawn out and difficult in regards to knowing when you actually are completely dissolved,” Suny says.

Different filing timelines will apply, based on when a company first started. Companies that opened up shop in 2024 have 90 days to submit a BOI report after closure, while companies created before 2024 have until January 1, 2025. Companies that open up shop in 2025 have just 30 days after closure going forward. According to a May report from global information services provider Wolters Kluwer, one of the largest compliance issues companies face is not knowing they need to comply in the first place — and also not being aware of this measure in particular. The report found that just 9 percent of small businesses felt fully ready to comply with the measure, though that is an uptick from November, when only 3 percent felt fully prepared. (A silver lining is that there are 23 exemptions within the CTA.)

A recent lawsuit also complicates things. In March, an Alabama federal handed the National Small Business Association a quick win after ruling that the CTA is unconstitutional, finding that “the CTA exceeds the Constitution’s limits on the legislative branch.”

But the ruling only applies to the plaintiffs in the case: the NSBA’s approximately 65,000 members. Those businesses no longer need to submit BOI reports, but that doesn’t cover the millions of companies that aren’t members of the Washington D.C.-based business organization. The Justice Department appealed the Alabama ruling in March. But as Matt Bisanz, a bank regulatory partner at Mayer Brown, points out, should an appellate judge uphold the ruling, it would then apply to businesses operating in the states within the appellate court’s jurisdiction. In this case, that’s Florida and Georgia as well as Alabama.

Another issue businesses now face stems from Monday’s latest guidance. When a business files a BOI report, the online web portal requires it to be an authorized party at the time of filing. The Catch-22 here is that if a company is dissolved and there’s no one left at the company, who’s responsible to file the report?

Lindsey Day, a business lawyer who advises family-owned businesses at Lathrop GPM, says that Monday’s guidance creates a lot of uncertainty for the above scenario, given that a dissolved business would not legally exist. “It is unclear who would have responsibility for making the filing, what information would be reported, or who would incur liability for a failure to report,” she says. Besides a few exceptions like an entity’s name, “it seems to us the initial BOI report would be a blank report,” according to Day.