This Year’s RNC Is Slated to Deliver a $200 Million Boost to Milwaukee, but the Mood Is Solemn Away From the Revelry

Despite reports of a festive atmosphere inside Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum, some area businesses say the city has never been so empty.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and Republican National Committee co-chair Michael Whatley on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.. Photo: Getty Images

If you thought the vibe might feel off at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee after Donald Trump, the party’s presumed nominee, survived an assassination attempt just days before, you wouldn’t be entirely wrong.

Reports suggest a jovial atmosphere — there was even a conga line at one point — inside the Fiserv Forum, the scene of this year’s RNC, a four-day event where Republican delegates from around the country convene and pick their candidate. Outside is a different atmosphere entirely. Despite an expected boon to the local economy, some business leaders report that the city is quieter than normal.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

“I walked around the block a bit by us and there was no one around — kind of like a ghost town,” says Jill Ruffing, a general manager at 600 East Cafe, a coffee shop located not even a mile from the convention center. “Almost all our regulars are working from home this week as well.” Customers might be reticent to venture out in this highly pressurized moment, suggests Gregory León, the owner of Amilinda, a restaurant about three-quarters of a mile from the convention center. Many in Milwaukee are still on edge after the weekend’s shooting, “and perhaps a bit more cautious and a little worried,” says León.

For businesses located in, or near, the RNC’s security perimeter — a designated zone featuring heightened security for the storefronts and streets directly near the convention center — or those operating as vendors inside the arena itself, the scene is very different.

“After Saturday, everyone going in was like: What are we going to expect… is everyone’s head going to be down?” says Evan Hughes, the co-owner of the Central Standard, a craft distillery. “But I was incredibly surprised,” he adds, “the energy was really good.” Central Standard was among the many local businesses working an RNC welcome party event to celebrate the four-day convention’s kickoff. The city had expected to host the Democratic National Convention four years ago when Covid hit. The latest event is seen as a second shot at the economic pie created by such conventions.

The business-owner slice was expected to be sizeable, with 50,000 people estimated to descend upon Milwaukee this week. The projected economic impact could be upwards of $200 million, estimates Peggy Williams-Smith, the president of Visit Milwaukee — though past economic estimates have fallen short of actual revenue tallies.

Here’s a look at how Milwaukee businesses prepared for in this economically fraught moment. Over Prepare

Hughes was part of an event called “Red White and Brew,” with him and his staff manning a “Build Your Own Old Fashioned Bar.” Together, he estimates that the team poured thousands of drinks for attendees. Even though the distiller has worked large events before, they’ve never previously worked an event of this caliber. To do so, the prep was “pretty intense.” For one, Central Standard had never worked with the Secret Service before. The group started advising the distillery two months in advance on how to conduct deliveries in a high-intense security environment.

Hughes and his team loaded up on more inventory than normal to account for any roadblocks. He doubled most of his orders — including bringing in 250 cases of spirits.

“We don’t know what to expect and we don’t want to run out,” Hughes says. “We’re a distiller — we can’t run out, that’d be awful. What an awful look!” Be Ready on the Fly

Business is up so far for Chris Wiken, the owner of the Packing House Restaurant, which is situated across the highway from Milwaukee Mitchell National Airport. Since Covid hit, the restaurant normally closes its doors on Mondays. That wasn’t the case this week, given the anticipated influx, says Wiken, who shares that business is up about 20 to 30 percent for this past weekend compared to last year. To meet demand, he increased his restaurant’s usual orders between 20 to 30 percent — which includes everything from proteins and produce to liquor and beer. Private aircraft catering is driving a good amount of demand, he says. Such orders are akin to carry-out, but packaged within specific containers for aircrafts, which lack both the space and a full kitchen to handle food.

“We were told by our partners at the airport that 200-plus private aircraft were going to be coming into the airport this week,” Wiken says. “We’re already starting to see those orders come in for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, for folks that are going to be departing from the convention.” Expect the Unexpected

It makes sense that businesses near the airport or those within the RNC’s security perimeter would see a pop of interest from consumers. But businesses outside the security zone have an entirely different challenge: no customers.