Tip a Robot? We Have Surely Reached the Tipping Point

When Nick Price was asked how much he’d like to tip at a Michigan sandwich shop’s self-serve kiosk, he realized that things had gone too far.

“Am I tipping this machine or am I tipping myself? Who am I tipping here?” Price asks. “This is ridiculous: It was self-checkout and it asked me for a tip. I’ve had enough of tipping culture.” And Price speaks both as a consumer and a business owner.

Tipping and the service economy have gone hand-in-hand for decades, but when the pandemic hit, patrons began to expand their largesse. The idea there was that consumers could show their support to front-line workers, from restaurant servers to takeout delivery couriers, for example, by leaving a little bit more, and at places they might not normally tip (like, say, a bakery counter). Thus the post-pandemic economy is suffering from so-called tip creep, made even more popular by point-of-sale systems that now automatically prompt you to add a gratuity even if you are in, say, a hardware store or a butcher shop.

Price is so fed up that he decided to do away with tips at his own coffee shop, Three Pines Coffee in Salt Lake City, and try out a new model. To eliminate tips, Price reset both wages and prices. He tacked on an additional $7 to $10 on hourly wage rates, slingshotting his staff to $18 an hour. He also raised menu prices by about $1 to help pad the bottom line.