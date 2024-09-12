Tip a Robot? We Have Surely Reached the Tipping Point
A practice that expanded during the pandemic has now become, well, gratuitous.
BY MELISSA ANGELL, POLICY CORRESPONDENT @MELISSKAWRITES
Robot barista making a chai with oat milk at BotBar in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn, N.Y.. Photography by Nathan Bajar
When Nick Price was asked how much he’d like to tip at a Michigan sandwich shop’s self-serve kiosk, he realized that things had gone too far.
“Am I tipping this machine or am I tipping myself? Who am I tipping here?” Price asks. “This is ridiculous: It was self-checkout and it asked me for a tip. I’ve had enough of tipping culture.” And Price speaks both as a consumer and a business owner.
Tipping and the service economy have gone hand-in-hand for decades, but when the pandemic hit, patrons began to expand their largesse. The idea there was that consumers could show their support to front-line workers, from restaurant servers to takeout delivery couriers, for example, by leaving a little bit more, and at places they might not normally tip (like, say, a bakery counter).
Thus the post-pandemic economy is suffering from so-called tip creep, made even more popular by point-of-sale systems that now automatically prompt you to add a gratuity even if you are in, say, a hardware store or a butcher shop.
Price is so fed up that he decided to do away with tips at his own coffee shop, Three Pines Coffee in Salt Lake City, and try out a new model. To eliminate tips, Price reset both wages and prices. He tacked on an additional $7 to $10 on hourly wage rates, slingshotting his staff to $18 an hour. He also raised menu prices by about $1 to help pad the bottom line.
The new model, which he started in January, was troubling initially, he says, since it was his shop’s slow season and payroll expenses “went through the roof.” For a few months, they’d operate in the red, until business started to rebound by spring. Now, baristas love it, as do many customers.
The one downside? Potential sticker shock from new customers. He admits that some may be surprised at the price list (in Salt Lake City, he charges $5 for a 12-ounce coffee; other spots in town charge about $4.50.) “But at the end of the day, we’re probably comparable, or maybe even 25 cents cheaper, depending on how much you’re tipping.”
