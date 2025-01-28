Trump Freezing Federal Funds Amplifies Threat of Impoundment

Welcome to this week’s Founder Focus! I’m Melissa Angell, Inc.‘s policy correspondent, and each week I’ll be dissecting some of the top policy issues small businesses face. You can sign up to get this in your inbox every week here.

Update: A D.C. federal judge on Tuesday paused Trump’s directive to temporarily freeze federal funding for at least a week after the directive faced legal challenge.



Good afternoon! Sneaking into your inbox a little earlier than usual. Thanks for having me. As markets tumbled and 401(k) plans took a knife to the jugular on Monday, so did government funding after, on Trump’s request, the Office of Management and Budget sneaked in a memo that temporarily pauses all federal grants and loans, except social security and Medicare … allegedly. (Though Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) on X claimed that portals to Medicaid within all 50 states were down.) This includes everything from disaster relief funding to small-business aid and food assistance programs. It’s a dramatic move that is throttling Capitol Hill and is facing intense backlash already from Democratic lawmakers. Senator Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) called it “inhumane,” while Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash.) reduced the measure to “senseless chaos.”

In justifying the decision, OMB Acting Director Matthew Vaeth writes: “The use of federal resources to advance Marxist equity, transgenderism, and green new deal social engineering policies is a waste of taxpayer dollars that does not improve the day-to-day lives of those we serve.” Tell that to the climate-tech market, which employed some four million people as of 2022. The measure kicked in today and requires agencies to submit program analysis to OMB by February 10. The move seems to test Trump’s past penchant for impounding funds, or the practice of withholding funds from federal agencies. Back in 2023, murmurs about impoundment were already bubbling up. When I spoke with Patricia Crouse, a professor of political science at the University of New Haven, she told me that Trump’s interest in impoundment “would be a way for him to do away with agencies without having to go through Congress.”

Withholding federal funds effectively gags federal agencies because it limits what they can do. So while Trump can’t shut down a federal agency (that would require a congressional vote, which, in this Congress, would be a tall order for Republicans holding a slim majority), this is a close second. It’s also something that former president Richard Nixon tried to take up in the past when he disliked certain federal initiatives, such as trying to rein in pollution. The OMB memo reads as overly broad, Crouse points out, making it difficult to parse its effects.“I fear it could become more political than practical and could drive some small businesses out of business,” Crouse tells me. “I think there needs to be some clarity before it sends panic through the SBA.” And yet, impoundment is prohibited under the Impoundment Control Act of 1974. The Supreme Court has previously ruled that presidents cannot unilaterally impound funds.