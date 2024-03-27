Welcome to Founder Focus

There’s a reason that small-business owners are resilient. In the past year, founders have navigated the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, multiple threats of a government shutdown, a debt ceiling standoff, and, oh, right, an onslaught of pandemic-era challenges that still pervade. Looking at you, sticky grocery inflation.

At Inc., we thought we’d hone in on the curveballs. Because no matter how much you plan, sometimes they’ll sneak past you-especially in an election year. So I’d like to welcome you to the first installment of Founder Focus. I’m Melissa Angell, Inc.’s policy correspondent, and I invite you to join me as I forage through the policy landscape to unpack how the work in Washington affects you, the small-business owner.

My hope is that you’ll treat this as a two-way street, because I want to hear from you. Tell me about your business and what’s keeping you up at night. What frustrates you most about government contracting? If you could ask President Joe Biden anything, what would it be? Keep me on my toes.

In the meantime, the government is continuing to do just that.