What Does the Trump Administration Mean for Small Business in 2025? 

The president-elect has threatened to take over the Panama Canal. Don’t expect normal service. Here’s what we’re keeping an eye on.

Welcome to this week's Founder Focus! I'm Melissa Angell, Inc.'s policy correspondent, and each week I'll be dissecting some of the top policy issues small businesses face.

As champagne flowed last night and the ball in New York City’s Times Square dropped, we officially entered the second half of the decade. Happy new year. Another year brings new beginnings, new chances, and, naturally, new resolutions. Unless you’re Bill Gates, who doesn’t believe in new year’s resolutions. Though I like to think they serve their purpose, as do these 15 founders. My resolution has stayed the same for the past few years—working my way through the IMDb’s Top 250 Movies list. As we head into 2025, there’s a lot we’ll be keeping track of here at Inc., especially as the Trump administration is set to kick off in less than three weeks. The first 100 days of a new presidency is something we now score as a measure of a president’s strength and acumen. Apparently, we’ve been doing this since Franklin D. Roosevelt had a knockout 100 days in 1933 in responding to the then four-year-old Great Depression. Although, as Brookings points out, 100 days is a pretty arbitrary metric.

Still, Trump has promised to come in swinging—in fact, he’s already started—and is expected to have a to-do list longer than a CVS receipt as he looks to make his mark during his second term. Chamber of Commerce CEO Suzanne Clark wrote an op-ed in November that beckoned a Trump era of deregulation, encouraging the incoming administration to peel back some Biden rules. In her piece, Clark (read my profile on her here) suggests that there are at least “56 regulatory actions recent enough to be repealed.” None of these actions are named, but I’d bet money that the Federal Trade Commission’s noncompete ban floats somewhere high in that mix. Tax cuts, and how to pay for them, will be front and center, especially with the landmark Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 set to expire. Lawmakers will be tasked to figure out what can be preserved, such as bonus depreciation and the R&D tax credit. In the background is Trump’s new pick for the Internal Revenue Service, former congressman Billy Long, who, as ProPublica reported, lists a tax accreditation on his résumé that many experts have never heard of. (Long claims that he’s a “CBTA” on his X profile, a credential he obtained by taking a three-day seminar at Excel Empire, a Florida-based tax consultancy.)

And, of course, there will be new or increased tariffs, notably on Chinese, Mexican, and Canadian goods, which we may see implemented on Trump’s first day in office. As the cost of imported goods is expected to increase, I’m wondering what work small businesses are putting in to protect themselves. Are you using any innovative methods to insulate your bottom line from these looming tariff hikes? One that’s a bit unusual, though it was used by some during the 2007 financial crisis, was tiptoeing into derivative markets. So if you’re a coffee business, investing in coffee futures right now could hedge your costs. I want to hear from you. Really, any commodity-exposed business would work here—and you don’t have to be focused on just futures. Options and swaps count too, whether that’s interest rate swaps or stock options. Then there’s the matter of how the Small Business Administration will operate under incoming administrator Kelly Loeffler, the former senator from Georgia. And with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) keen to lop off $2 trillion in federal spending, we’ll be watching to see how the SBA fares. —