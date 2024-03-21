What Matters Most for Small Business in the $1.2 Trillion Spending Package

SBA funding is at risk as the federal government is, once again, barreling toward a weekend shutdown.

Lawmakers on Thursday unveiled a $1.2 trillion bipartisan spending package that will fund the government for the rest of the year and avert a federal shutdown that’s days away–so long as they pass the measure before the Saturday deadline.

Spanning 1,012 pages, the massive appropriations package is financing everything from the FBI’s $200 million new headquarters in Greenbelt, Maryland to a $1 billion infusion in child care and early development programs. It also carves out $55 million to assist states with election security.

Most important for founders: the package would fund the Small Business Administration for the rest of the year. Of special note to entrepreneurs is the $316.8 million carve out for entrepreneurial development programs, which would run through Sept. 30, 2025. Out of that chunk, about $140 million is allocated toward performance-based grants. In practice, that money might go to a small business development center, for example, that provides counseling services to founders.

As the SBA continues to focus on small dollar loans, another $41 million would be earmarked for technical assistance programs geared toward micro-lending, which is generally defined as loans no higher than $50,000.

The SBA’s disaster loan program–which helps founders and individuals recover from natural disasters by administering low-cost loans– would receive $175 million, mostly to help cover costs associated with loan administration. The spending package also proposes to dole out $20 million to states offering small business programs that promote trade. And there’s another $20.5 million set aside to help veteran founders obtain a veteran small business certification–which makes a business more competitive when vying for certain federal contracts.

Both chambers of Congress need to act quickly to approve the spending package. If they fail to vote the package through, the government could shut down as soon as this weekend.

“This funding agreement between the White House and Congressional Leaders is good news that comes in the nick of time: when passed it will extinguish any more shutdown threats for the rest of the fiscal year, it will avoid the scythe of budget sequestration, and it will keep the government open without cuts or poison pill riders,” Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said on Thursday while on the Senate floor. Some members of the GOP have taken issue with the deadline in front of them: pass a thousand-plus page bill with a $1.2 trillion price tag in mere days. Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) criticized the bipartisan measure, writing on X that the “Swamp is pushing this appalling funding bill with lightning speed, so that Americans don’t see what’s in it.”