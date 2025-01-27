What to Do If ICE Raids Your Business: A Step-by-Step Guide

It’s important for entrepreneurs to understand their rights and how to navigate an immigration raid should ICE ever pay them a visit.

President Donald Trump has begun to carry out his campaign promise to carry out the largest mass deportation in American history. In the first week of his second term, he signed a deluge of executive orders targeting immigration. Collectively, the measures inject even more uncertainty into the business landscape, leaving some founders unsure how to navigate.

Raids conducted by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have reportedly already begun. Undocumented workers employed at a fish market in Newark, New Jersey, were detained in an ICE raid last Friday. “ICE has the authority to lie to people,” says Veronica Cardenas, a former ICE prosecutor who now is the founder of Humanigration, a firm that provides information on immigration. “ICE could tell the employer, ‘Oh, I’m here because I’m just looking for this one person. Can we look to see if this person’s in here? And then they can get consent.” And with that, they can freely enter your business. Here’s what immigration attorneys advise, should ICE come knocking.

Before a Raid Every business owner should audit their employee records for the possibility of a raid, according to Constance Wannamaker, an immigration attorney and founder of C.R. Wannamaker Law. “The reality is if you have a lot of employees, you will likely not know whether some of the documentation you receive from your employees is valid,” Wannamaker explains. “If you think you have employees that may be subject to ICE enforcement, [you could] give them information to help them protect themselves, if you’re inclined to do so.” Wannamaker shares that those rights include staying silent during an ICE raid. Workers don’t need to speak with agents, even if agents ask questions.

“They should never admit they were not born in the U.S.,” Wannamaker says. “They should never say their citizenship: They should only say their name and that they want to speak to an attorney.” She also recommends that working parents give a neighbor power of attorney in the event that they are detained. In that instance, that would allow whomever has power of attorney to take care of a detainee’s children in their absence. During a Raid If ICE pays your business a visit, you should ask the agents to present a warrant. If they’re unable to do so, then you don’t have to let them enter the premises.