Why This Company’s Generous Parental Leave Package Was a No-Brainer

Runway AI offers not only an expanded parental leave policy, but an innovative way of easing employees back to work, too.

Anna Chalon, head of people at Runway AI, at home with her son, Nico. Runway AI offers 16 weeks of fully paid parental leave for every employee and two transition weeks upon return.. Photography by Nathan Bajar

When Anna Chalon joined the New York City-based Runway AI, one of the first items on her to-do list as their new head of people was to audit its benefits. Generative artificial intelligence companies like Runway are a dime a dozen, so she knew that they needed to stay competitive.

The company already offered a 12-week paid parental leave policy–open to all genders–but Chalon, 34, made a note to herself to compare the benefit to the rest of the market.

As she did a deep dive, she learned that 16-weeks of offered leave was a growing trend. Chalon then polled employees for their take. It was resounding: many agreed that 12 weeks, while nice, was simply not enough. Eager to increase the benefit, Chalon found herself grappling with an internal dilemma: the timing. She, herself, was now expecting.

Chalon felt strange with the idea of changing the policy. “I would be the first one to benefit from the leave that I was having control over,” she says. “So I actually told the CEO that I was probably going to wait until after my own leave before increasing it to 16 weeks, because it felt a little too self-serving.”

But Runway’s CEO, Cristóbal Valenzuela, overruled her–agreeing that 16 weeks was the right move for the company. He encouraged her to implement the new policy and become the first to take it. Valenzuela sees the additional month as a way to not only find great talent, but to retain it at the company of 86 people. His approach to company culture is one big reason why Runway AI landed a spot on Inc.’s Best Workplaces 2024. Among the 543 companies that made the list, 77 percent offer paid maternity leave longer than eight weeks. “The AI market right now is extremely competitive,” Valenzuela, 35, says. “So competitive salaries are a great way of attracting great talent, but there’s way more things that you need to have, and one of those is how you treat your employees.”

That additional month of leave ended up making all the difference, Chalon says, since the first 12 weeks “are pretty rough for parents.” She finally settled into a routine during the last month as her newborn started sleep training and, by week 16, was sleeping at night.

"All of that made the return to work feel a lot more set up for success if you're going to return," she says. "Being able to sleep a little bit more and eat properly, I think those last four weeks specifically seemed pretty critical."

Runway not only offers 16 weeks of paid parental leave, but also a staggered return. So on the 17th week, an employee works two days a week, then an additional day each week thereafter until they’re back to five.

With Chalon’s return, her top priority was getting a clear pulse on what happened while she was out, so she started setting up one-on-one meetings with the team. She then jumped into performance reviews and was later looped into other projects. Easing back into work allowed Chalon to assimilate and aptly tackle the demands of her job. “If the leave is so short and you have to come back,” she says, “I can imagine that some parents would decide to not go back because it feels so overwhelming.”