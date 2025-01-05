5 Ways This Startup Puts Values in Action

In my ongoing series exploring how company values shape trajectory and fate, I’ve examined the invisible forces driving startup success and how empathy transforms health care tech. Today, I turn to another remarkable story that challenges our assumptions about industry expertise and organizational culture.

Full disclosure: I’m an investor in Immunai, but that’s precisely why I’ve had a front-row seat to witness how the right values can propel a biotech company to extraordinary heights. When AstraZeneca recently announced its collaboration with Immunai to accelerate cancer drug development through AI, many wondered how a five-year-old startup landed such a transformative partnership. The answer lies not just in its technology, but in its values—and the unlikely background of its CEO. Meet Noam Solomon, who brings two PhDs to the table—in mathematics and computer science—but no formal training in biology or pharmaceuticals. Since founding Immunai in 2018 along with Luis Voloch, he has raised nearly $300 million and built what he calls the world’s largest knowledge base of clinical immunology, Amica, and the company’s AI model of the immune system, the IDE (immunodynamics engine). His secret? Five core values that flip traditional biotech culture on its head.

1. Aim high, think big, take risks This isn’t just a slogan at Immunai. It’s why pharmaceutical giants now turn to it for breakthrough insights. While most biotech startups focus on incremental improvements, Solomon’s team pursues exponential outcomes. Their partnership with AstraZeneca exemplifies this approach, using artificial intelligence to revolutionize its development of cancer treatments. 2. Insist on the highest standards Solomon’s background in mathematical precision might seem odd in biotech, but it’s exactly this outsider perspective that helps Immunai attract diverse, world-class talent. It has built teams where mathematicians work alongside immunologists and machine learning experts—a combination that’s proving increasingly valuable as health care embraces AI. 3. Team above alI “We check our egos at the door,” Solomon explained during our recent conversation. This value proves crucial when you’re combining insights from multiple scientific disciplines. Each team member must value collective success over individual recognition.

4. Have a backbone; disagree and commit While team members are encouraged to challenge ideas vigorously, once a direction is chosen, everyone moves forward as one. This balance between healthy debate and unified execution has helped Immunai move faster than traditional pharmaceutical companies. 5. Strive to win This value ties everything together through careful planning and bias toward action. But winning at Immunai isn’t just about business success. It’s about transforming patients’ lives through better treatments. I’ve watched many startups struggle to maintain their values while scaling rapidly. But five years in, with hundreds of millions in funding and partnerships with industry giants, Immunai’s values seem stronger than ever. Its success suggests that sometimes the most valuable perspective comes from outside your industry—as long as you build a culture that can harness it.

As Solomon and his team demonstrate, the future of biotech belongs not to those with the most traditional credentials, but to those willing to cross boundaries, challenge conventions, and build teams that turn bold visions into reality.

