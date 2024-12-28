Values and Startups: How Speed and Empathy Shape the Future of Healthcare Tech

I recently found myself diving deeper into what truly drives successful companies. This introspection led me to launch a series exploring how values define winning organizations—and the first company that came to mind was Freed.

Full disclosure: Erez Druk, Freed’s CEO, is a close friend and I’ve invested in his company. But that’s precisely why I’ve had a front-row seat to witness how strong values can propel a healthcare AI company to extraordinary heights. When I spoke with Druk recently, he emphasized that “extreme responsibility” is the operating principle for everyone at the company. If you join Freed you take responsibility not for your tasks or role alone, but for every clinician’s experience and Freed’s success. This operating principle manifests in four values that guide their mission to become the most clinician-focused company in the world: Their values speak volumes:

They want clinicians to love them. They have no patience for slowness. They strive to be at the forefront of AI. And perhaps most importantly, they engage with empathy. These aren’t just words on a wall. For example, for values one and four above, Druk and other members of his team actually spend time shadowing physicians to gain deep understanding and empathy of their customers. A Personal Mission Indeed, his approach has yielded some incredible results. In just 18 months since launch, Freed is generating over $15 million in ARR and has attracted investments from technology’s best and brightest, including some of the most vaunted VCs in the industry, and winning the AI grant established by trailblazers Nat Friedman, and Daniel Gross. The origin story adds another layer of authenticity to these values. Druk founded Freed after experiencing firsthand the challenges of modern healthcare. His physician wife was drowning in bureaucracy, which took over both her ability to connect with her patients and spend time with her husband. This personal connection drives their mission to give time back to clinicians.

In a landscape where artificial intelligence evolves at lightning speed, you might think the technology itself would be the decisive factor. But I’m placing my bet on something else—the human element, powered by strong values. Values at Work You see, values aren’t just feel-good statements. They’re the invisible infrastructure that enables companies like Freed to move with both purpose and speed. When your entire team knows that slowness isn’t an option and that clinician satisfaction is the north star, decisions become clearer. When empathy is baked into your DNA, you build solutions that truly serve your users. Recently, my company’s vice president of operations and strategy shared a Simon Sinek video about prioritizing presence—showing how simple acts like putting your phone away and maintaining eye contact demonstrate that you value others. His message about genuine attention and meaningful interactions resonates perfectly with Freed’s mission. By freeing physicians from bureaucracy, they enable authentic presence with patients (and later at home with their own families), extending their impact far beyond mere efficiency gains. In doing so, they lead by empowering others to care and lead.

In an era where AI companies seem to launch daily, Freed’s story shows that success isn’t just about having cutting-edge technology. It’s about having the right values to guide how you use it.

