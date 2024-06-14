3 Ways to Get Venture Capital’s Attention

If you’re like most founders with a big idea, you will need significant funding to bring it to life. That means you’re probably contemplating raising venture capital. Raising VC funds might be one of the most challenging hurdles in your company’s early life. This is especially true given the state of VC funding in 2024.

There is no silver bullet to ensure you’ll receive VC funds. You’ll need assets to attract VC attention. From there, simplicity and clarity are critical to helping you catch VC interest, make it through their process, and receive funding. Importantly, you’ll need a large market where your company can grow to a sizable value. 1. Clearly identify one problem

One of the first things you’ll need to explain to VCs is the problem you’re addressing. The issue needs to be clear-cut and have a negative impact. Ideally, folks who aren’t in your industry and never have been will immediately understand the problem. This will allow you to appeal to a broader range of VCs.

The problem you’re addressing should be a specific pain point, not a general appeal to progress. One way to think of it is that you’re providing the market with a painkiller rather than a vitamin. Negative messaging is better in this situation. My team and I learned this the hard way. The more positively my startup framed the problem as an opportunity, the less likely we would get solid engagement from the VCs. Going negative during this part of the process and zeroing in on the pain created by the problem helped us boost VC engagement and raise funds.

Lastly, you’ll want to ensure you’re solving a single problem. That’s better than solving multiple problems because it’s usually more straightforward. Our company had three primary stakeholder groups: ad buyers, drivers, and rideshare platforms. This made our pitch more complicated, which, in turn, made raising VC money more difficult. We responded by simplifying our messaging and focusing on the problem from the perspective of just one of those groups, which increased VC engagement and helped us raise investments. 2. Explain your simple solution

The next puzzle piece is communicating a simple solution to the problem. Growing a new company is tough, and few companies are successful. That means investors are watching for potential pitfalls that will raise the risk of investing in your company.

Complicated solutions are less likely to be successfully implemented, so simple solutions are more likely to get funded. Simple solutions can still be hard to engineer or implement. If you can protect your simple solution via intellectual property rights, lean into that. Again, my startup experimented with more sophisticated software solutions. While those aspects of our platform had advantages, the complicated nature of our solution was holding us back. We scaled back several parts of our solution, resulting in a simple solution to our problem that better resonated with investors.

3. Define your market size The final critical element is that there must be a significant opportunity, which is non-negotiable with most VCs. Venture capitalists expect many of their investments to go bust, yet their job is to create hefty returns for their investors. Most VCs bet on companies with massive upside potential. As a result, you need to identify and define a large market.

Market research is essential for this. You need a specific and credible argument about why you’re playing in a large enough market. Share your sources and make sure they’re reputable. VCs will confirm the market size you’re pursuing, and the number they find must be similar to the one you shared.

With these three critical elements in place, you’ll give your new venture the best shot at getting the capital you need to scale up.

