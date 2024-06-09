7 Ways to Boost Your Leadership

Being an excellent leader isn’t easy, even for the best of us. But with a well thought-out strategy, it can be simplified and effective.

Thanks to the internet, new leaders can easily access good advice on being a great leader. Some of that advice comes as insightful anecdotes from the world’s top leaders, like Sundar Pichai’s leadership at Google. Other advice stems from great quotes that distill leadership wisdom into simple, concise tidbits. Looking back over the past 20 years of my leadership journey, I wish I had better visual guides to help me understand the different critical leadership areas and how they relate. So, I built a tool that may be helpful for new leaders.

The diagram below shows how these areas build on each other. The items on top of the pyramid have the most considerable upside potential but can be undone without a stable foundation–the bottom three items.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

1. Creative problem solving One thing all leaders have in common is that we encounter complex, novel challenges and must find ways to mitigate them to keep our companies running. Think of this as both a critical skill and ante. You can’t count on creative problem-solving to win the game. But you’re not in the game at all if you don’t have this skill. That’s why I made creative problem-solving the bedrock of my leadership pyramid.

2. Doing the right thing Even though you may wear many hats, you can’t do everything at your company, and everything you do doesn’t have to be done right. But you must always do the right things.

Decisions: When you make the right decisions, you create better odds of success, and your team will be more inclined to follow leaders who produce excellent outcomes. Your priorities should help guide your decisions.

When you make the right decisions, you create better odds of success, and your team will be more inclined to follow leaders who produce excellent outcomes. Your priorities should help guide your decisions. Priorities: Your company priorities will be known to everyone at your company, whether you broadcast them or not. Aligning your priorities in the correct order is critical to solid leadership. The way to do that is through good judgment.

Your company priorities will be known to everyone at your company, whether you broadcast them or not. Aligning your priorities in the correct order is critical to solid leadership. The way to do that is through good judgment. Judgment: The most essential piece of the “doing the right thing puzzle” is exercising good judgment. Create a watertight process that places your ethics high on your list of priorities, and stray from that process only when you’re confident it’s an acceptable risk for the right reasons. 3. Fostering a strong culture Culture is the most critical area of business leadership, separating the most successful companies from the rest of the pack. If you want a thriving business, you’ll need a corporate culture that keeps your team engaged and inspired.

Regardless of what you do or what your intentions are, your culture is an indication of how the people around you feel. With that context in place, we can look at some elements that will impact how people on your team feel and, therefore, how your culture will blossom. 4. The products and services you offer

The foundation of your company culture is the products and services you offer. While this is obvious for athletics brands and automotive companies, it’s true for all companies. This bottom layer creates a foundation that you can’t afford to ignore or overlook. The basics must be mastered, which usually means tending to them regularly. And to achieve an exceptional corporate culture, you’ll need to work on far more complex topics, starting with your mission. 5. Corporate mission

Mission statements are a major part of corporate culture. More than ever, people want to work for companies that stand for something. Yet, interest in corporate mission statements is waning.

I see two reasons for this trend. First, too many companies never truly dedicated themselves to their mission or eventually strayed from it. Unfortunately, ignoring your mission undermines its impact by teaching your team that your real mission is profits alone. The second reason is that too many companies believe their corporate culture is secured with a good product or service and a great mission. Instead, the journey to excellent culture has just started at this point. 6. Corporate values

Corporate values have a powerful impact on how culture unfolds within your company. The official company values you identify matter. You’ll write them into documents and put them on the side of a wall, and they’ll broadcast an essential message to your employees. But these aren’t necessarily your actual values. Your values will have a longer-lasting impact on how people feel about you as a leader and your company. 7. Leaders as people

We are all people working with other people. Of course, we want to work with those who inspire, build us up, and help us become better versions of ourselves. To do that, the best leaders consistently demonstrate qualities that trickle down throughout their organization to create a world-class culture. Here’s a list of the top qualities your team will look for as they evaluate you and your leadership team: humility, integrity, empathy, vision, accountability, inclusivity, strategic thinking, emotional intelligence, and passion. While it’s unrealistic to believe you or anyone on your leadership team can consistently embody all those qualities, your team will always look for them.

It’s hard to overstate the impact of how your team feels about the people they work for. That might not be how you get the best talent in the door, but it will be the most critical aspect of whether top talent stays and approaches their full potential while on your team.

You must prioritize finding top leaders for your team who will embody as many critical qualities as possible and nurture their space and ability to lead effectively. If you believe in these qualities and work hard on them, you’re far more likely to find grace when you need it most. The same can be said for all the other areas of leadership above.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.