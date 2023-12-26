Thaely’s shoe box uses recycled paper embedded with basil seeds and Inverroche’s gin is packaged in a box that can be used as a home for bees.. Photos: Courtesy Companies, Getty Images

Working in commercial printing, I have a front-row seat to witnessing a massive paradigm shift in product packaging, specifically eco-friendly packaging. Savvy consumer goods brands have earned customer loyalty for the past decade by investing in sustainable packaging, from circular shipping materials to compostable snack food packaging. Today, sustainable packaging is increasingly ubiquitous across the consumer goods landscape. The question now is how to make your brand stand out as more competitors embrace green packaging practices. In the past, sustainability in packaging has focused on depreciation: using fewer harmful materials, shipping more efficiently, and minimizing the impact on the planet. But recently, a handful of trailblazing companies have taken an audacious, forward-looking approach. They are redefining what sustainable packaging is beyond reducing the harm packaging causes. They are creating packaging that offers real benefits when added to the environment. Consider these two inspiring examples:

The Gin that Creates a Home for Pollinators Inverroche has challenged the status quo by turning its packaging into a viable solution for a serious environmental issue. Its premium gin is wrapped in a limited-edition wooden case with dozens of bee-sized holes adorning the front. During the winter, customers can use this packaging as a home for solitary bees that don’t winter with a hive but need a small space to hide out during the cold months. Due to habitat loss, those spaces are becoming harder for the bees to find. Customers who buy this gin buy more than a beverage; they create a habitat for pollinators and foster a sense of community and loyalty beyond the brand.

A Shoe Box that Sprouts New Life Across the ocean, an Indian shoe brand, Thaely, has boldly reinvented its shoe boxes using seed paper. While most companies shy away from this material due to its lack of structural integrity and the risk of appearing less premium, especially during the rigors of shipping, Thaely developed an innovative shoe box that uses recycled paper embedded with basil seeds and dyed with waste coffee grounds. After the customer unboxes their shoes, they cut the container into small pieces, bury it in the garden, and voila! A basil plant will grow within 10 days.

Challenges and Benefits Understandably, making the switch to sustainable packaging can be daunting. Obstacles include the high cost of using eco-friendly materials, at least initially, sourcing sustainable materials reliably and ethically, making sure your packaging is as functional as it is environmentally friendly, and meeting all local and federal packaging standards. But the benefits are myriad. Packaging design and materials have always changed based on consumer demand. As environmental concerns escalate, the pace of those demands is increasing by leaps and bounds. Eco-friendly packaging can reduce production and shipping costs and, most importantly, cement customer loyalty.

As entrepreneurs, we’re in this to change our communities and industries … even the world. I challenge you to permit yourself to instigate a paradigm shift. Ask what it would take to exceed your expectations, and challenge every objection. Dream big, take risks, ask tough questions, and think you can deliver at a level your competition can’t even imagine. Daring to believe you can achieve something bigger and better is the first step. As Henry Ford famously said, “Whether you think you can or you think you can’t–you’re right.”

