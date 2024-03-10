How a Combat Operations Process Can Help Entrepreneurs Gain the Upper Hand

As a third-generation executive of a family-owned printing business, I’ve had the good fortune to access incredible mentors and advisers who have bestowed amazing advice. Their counsel has followed me throughout my career, paying invaluable dividends over many decades. One of the most powerful processes I’ve learned from a mentor and adviser is the OODA loop, developed by military strategist and United States Air Force colonel John Boyd in the early 1970s. I’ve been applying it to new business challenges for years, and it has helped me confidently make some of my toughest, most consequential decisions. It can likely help you, too.

Before we get into what an OODA loop is, let’s cover why it’s proved helpful to entrepreneurs, founders, and business leaders across all industries. Making Better Decisions, Faster

As entrepreneurs, we repeatedly face challenges where we lack the time, information, or context to make weighty decisions. As a result, we make a lot of judgment calls. Slow or bad decision-making on the part of leadership can paralyze an organization, compromising your progress and holding back your potential. And sticking with bad decisions can cause ongoing, negative ripples throughout an organization.

We must be agile, responsive, aware, and decisive to build successful businesses. That is exactly what the OODA loop is designed for: to help leaders make high-stakes decisions with little time and info. The initial purpose of the OODA loop was to help Air Force pilots make rapid, critical decisions to gain the upper hand over an opponent. It’s a system that works well when information is limited, stress is elevated, the cost of failure is high, and time is short. It has evolved to be an important decision-making tool for a wide variety of disciplines, from business management to cybersecurity.

The Elements of an OODA Loop There are four equally important steps in an OODA loop. These steps are sequential unless a new observation restarts the loop before the sequence is completed. Although the steps and process are simple and intuitive, you improve with time and practice.

Observe: This is the beginning of an OODA loop. Situational awareness is key here. For business leaders, this means keeping an eye on your competition. Keep an open mind to what you may learn by observing other types of organizations or business disciplines. Much like good science, a good OODA loop requires a large amount of unbiased observation.

Orient: During this step, you compare your current position with your observed data points or behaviors. You'll need to synthesize the observations to understand which apply to you, in which ways, at what points of time, and so on. Avoid the temptation to do this in great detail or with drawn-out reflection. As with all four steps, keep moving quickly.

Decide: This step is simple. You decide what you’re going to do. Analysis paralysis is your greatest enemy here. Remember, you can’t make the perfect decision, and that’s not your goal. Make the best decision on the basis of what you gathered and synthesized in steps one and two. If this is difficult for you, give yourself a set amount of time. Remember that you can always change your decision and restart the loop later.

Act: After you have made your decision, you should start acting on that as quickly as reasonably possible. If you’re sensing the need to delay action, consider putting your energy into acting now while being open to new feedback. That feedback may be a trigger to restart the loop, but you should not delay action in the meantime. Mastering OODA Loops Beyond practice, there are two additional keys to mastering OODA loops. The first is repeating the loop often and indefinitely. This allows you to move quickly without fear of being stuck with a decision or an action path. The rate at which you start a new loop depends on many factors, so you must exercise good judgment around your specific circumstances. My queue to start a new loop is often a missed goal, a surprisingly successful competitor, or other unexpected outcomes.

Moving quickly and repeating the loop many times is a sign of success. The more you do that, the better and quicker you’ll get at executing the process, which can become so natural you won’t think about it. Remember, the process does not get you to the ideal decision on your first loop. It gets you to a better outcome faster by repeating the loop quickly.

The second key to mastering OODA loops is encouraging feedback to restart the loop at any point in the process. You must be sensitive to new learnings during all three steps following step one, observation. Those learnings will often justify returning to step one. This doesn’t mean you should dwell on step one, but be open to returning to it anytime. Agility is critical to harnessing the full value of OODA loops. Again, you’ll need to exercise good judgment about what feedback should restart the loop midprocess. Mastering OODA loops has supported some of my greatest achievements. If it pays off even half as well for you, it will be time well spent.

